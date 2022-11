Anitta’s Mnot black corset dress at the Latin Grammy Awards

Anitta’s presence at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards was breathtaking, to say the least. The 29-year-old Brazilian singer and songwriter arrived on the red carpet in a satin corseted Mnot dress that featured an elegantly pleated bodice, spaghetti straps and a fully sheer skirt, interrupted only by a strip of fabric shaped into a bow and rolled up loosely around her hips, with long ribbons brushing the floor. Stylized by Ron Hartleben, she accessorized with multi-strap platform sandals and jewelry from Tiffany & Co., including two chunky silver cuffs, several silver diamond rings, a three-strand choker necklace that lay flat on her chest and dazzling earrings. The performer opted for a trendy milk bath manicure, a glossy taupe lip and a smoky eye. Other notable show attendees included Becky G, who stunned in a multi-colored sequined ballgown by Zuhair Murad Couture, adorned with sheer opera gloves; Rosala, who posed in her signature velvet Miu Miu dress, which also sported mesh sleeves and dripped with crystals; Clarissa Molina, who showed off a jeweled thigh strap on her split David Koma number; and Christina Aguilera, who made a statement in a plum-colored dress with voluminous sleeves that wrapped around her back, surrounding her like a halo. Rosala, Bad Bunny and Aguilera are among the top musician nominees this year, and the Las Vegas event at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will also include performances from John Legend, Elvis Costello, Karol G, Marc Anthony and Rauw Alejandro, who has joins beau Rosala for the shots in a black suit and western-inspired heeled boots. Ahead, take in every look from the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards red carpet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/anitta-monot-dress-2022-latin-grammy-awards-49016646 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos