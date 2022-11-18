10th-ranked Creighton men’s basketball beats UC-Riverside





OMAHA (KMTV) Creighton’s 10th-ranked men’s basketball team beat UC-Riverside, 80-51, Thursday night to improve to 4-0. Courtesy: UC Media Relations A quartet of Bluejays delivered double-digit numbers as Creighton’s No. 10 men’s basketball team defeated UC Riverside 80-51 on Thursday, Nov. 17. The win took the Bluejays to 4-0 on the season, while UC Riverside fell to 1-2 on aggregate. Creighton bounced back from a quick start with the first eight points of the game, getting a layup from Trey Alexander and a straight three from Baylor Scheierman. The Bluejays extended their lead to 11 at 17-6 on a three-point shot from Ryan Kalkbrenner, but the Highlanders rallied to take a 24-23, 26-25 lead. Creighton responded emphatically as the Bluejays closed the half on a 16-2 run, powered by three buckets from Alexander and five points from Scheierman. With a 41-28 halftime lead, the Bluejays put the game away midway through the second half with another 15-0 flurry. Leading 61-45 with 8:54 to go, Fredrick King delivered a pair of traditional three-point plays to ignite the offense. A total of five Bluejays scored during the run, pushing the lead to 76-45 with 2:19 remaining. Scheierman led all scorers with a season-high 17 points, while Alexander, Kalkbrenner and Arthur Kaluma each finished the game with 12 points. Alexander also grabbed a career-high nine rebounds to lead the Bluejays to a 42-31 edge on the boards. Creighton shot 52.5% from the field and had just seven turnovers. UC Riverside got a team-high 11 points from Will Tattersall in the loss. Zyon Pullin, who entered the game averaging 20.0 points per game, was limited to a season-low eight points on 4-of-10 shooting in 35 minutes of action. The Highlanders shot 35.5% from the floor and 15.8% (3-19) from downtown. Creighton opens the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against No. 23 Texas Tech on Monday, November 21 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The game can also be heard on 1620 The Zone and 101.9 The Keg. NOTES: Creighton is 4-0 for the eighth time in 13 seasons under Greg McDermott…Creighton is now 5-0 against Big West Conference schools under Greg McDermott…Creighton has improved to 146-55 when playing on a ranked team in the Associated Press poll … Ryan Kalkbrenner made his first three field goal attempts to extend his streak to 22 consecutive marks before missing a three-point shot. He finished the game 5v6 from the field and is now shooting 80.6% from the field this winter…Arthur Kaluma has scored in double figures each of CU’s last six games…Ryan Nembhard had his second turnover consecutive-free game and now boasts 34 assists and just two turnovers in his last five contests dating to last season…Creighton won his first four games in double figures for the first time since the 2012-13 season.. Creighton improved to 71-1 all-time in regular-season home games on or before November 26…Creighton scored three points for the 952nd straight game…Shereef Mitchell had a game-high seven points. the season … Creighton trailed for a total of 6:02 in his first four contests.

