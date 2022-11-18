Tom Ford has just sold his fashion label to Estée Lauder. That probably makes him a billionaire.





Estée Lauder this week announced the acquisition of the eponymous fashion company from Tom Ford, likely making the designer a billionaire. The cosmetics company, which owns several other brands like MAC and Clinique, said it bought the brand in a deal valued at $2.8 billion and finalized this week. As part of the deal, Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. is acquiring both the Tom Ford brand for $2.3 billion and Marcolin, which licenses Tom Ford eyewear, for $250 million. according to a statement. The designer will walk away with an estimated $1.1 billion, according to Forbes. Estée Laude is now the sole owner of the Tom Ford brand and all of its intellectual property, according to a statement. The company previously had an agreement with Tom Ford Beauty, but will now retain the license beyond its original 2030 expiration and will no longer have to pay royalties. Tom Ford Beauty achieved net sales growth of nearly 25% at the end of Estée Lauder’s fiscal year in June 2022, compared to the previous year. Estée Lauder expects the brand to make $1 billion in net sales, according to the press release. Tom Ford attends the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in New York City. MIKE COPPOLA/Getty Images

As for the newly acquired fashion house, Ford, 61, will continue to lead the brand’s creation until 2023. Tom Ford International chairman Domenico De Sole will also remain a consultant until 2023 . Ford’s company already has a long-standing licensing agreement with fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna, also known as Zegna, for accessories and underwear, which will be extended as part of the deal. Ford’s license agreement with Marcolin, for eyewear, will also be “significantly extended,” according to the press release. Estée Lauder plans to finance the transaction through a combination of cash, debt and $300 million in deferred payments to sellers that mature in July 2025. “I couldn’t be happier with this acquisition as The Estée Lauder Companies is the perfect home for the brand,” Ford said in a statement. “They’ve been an amazing partner from day one of my founding the business and I’m thrilled to see them become the luxury stewards of this next chapter of the Tom Ford brand.” Ford became creative director of Gucci in 1994, then creative director of Yves Saint Laurent when Gucci acquired the fashion house in 2000. During his tenure as creative director of Gucci, the company experienced 1,200% growth in its sales, nearly $3 billion, according to Forbes. Ford and its business partner, De Sole, helped Gucci acquire Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta. When French fashion billionaire Francois Pinault, who founded luxury group Kering, acquired Gucci, Ford left and launched his own brand, Tom Ford, in 2005. With the acquisition of its fashion brand by Estée Lauder, Ford is now a billionaire, according to Forbes. He will make about $1.1 billion in cash from the sale, after taxes, since he owns about 64% of the company. since 2013, according to a tax return. Ford’s net worth is also made up of two homes – in Los Angeles and New York – collectively worth $65 million, according to Forbes, and his total net worth is now estimated at $1.2 billion. He also started a film company, Fade to Black, in 2005, and has also directed two films. “A Single Man” (2009) starred Oscar-nominated Best Actor Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. “Nocturnal Animals” (2015) starred Jake Gylllenhall and Amy Adams. New trends Caitlin O’Kane Caitlin O’Kane is a digital content producer who covers trending stories for CBS News and its good news brand, The Uplift.

