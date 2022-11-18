Academy Partners with Red Carpet Green Dress Global – The Hollywood Reporter





The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced a partnership with Red Carpet Green Dress Global, an organization that promotes sustainability in the worlds of entertainment and design, to expand its ongoing environmental efforts. The partnership includes adopting the principles of RCGD Global’s “Sustainable Style Guide,” which provides guidance on sustainable red carpet fashion. A bespoke edition of the guide will be distributed in advance to attendees of Academy events this Oscar season and can be viewed here. The guide’s suggestions include exploring vintage options, choosing textiles derived from natural sources, supporting independent artisans and brands owned by people of color, and breaking cruelty rules with alternatives in plant-based and food-based leather for shoes, clutches or wallets. “While the Academy remains consistent in its commitment to operate as a socially responsible organization with sustainability at the heart of our concerns, we recognize that we can always do more,” said Jeanell English, executive vice president of impact. and the inclusion of the Academy, in a statement. “We are proud to partner with RCGD Global. His thought leadership and expertise, along with the active engagement of Academy members, will continue to sustain our necessary and necessary momentum. The partnership expands on the Academy’s previously announced sustainability efforts, which include the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ LEED Gold certification and emphasis on plastic-free production environments for Academy events; the launch of the Academy’s online screening room and the discontinuation of the shipment of DVDs, CDs and physical scripts; introduction of plant-based meals at events; annual carbon footprint assessments and corporate audits to reduce carbon emissions and a supplier review process to help select companies and partners committed to sustainability. Launched with the Red Carpet Green Dress sustainable design initiative at the Oscars in 2010, RCGD Global’s work now includes international sustainability consulting, collaborations with emerging and established brands, design solutions and educational workshops. “It is a true honor for us at RCGD Global to partner with the Academy and be surrounded by changemakers at every stage of their journey,” said RCGD Global Founder, Suzy Amis Cameron. “CEO Samata Pattinson and I recognize the influential role the entertainment industry can play in bringing sustainability topics to people’s minds. Partnerships like these help us all move forward in presenting solutions and ultimately driving change.”

