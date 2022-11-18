Women barely realize why their shirt buttons are on the left side – and why men’s clothes are on the opposite

MANY women only now realize why their shirt buttons are on the left side – and why men’s clothes are on the opposite.

Have you ever wondered why men’s and women’s clothing tends to look slightly different?

Turns out there’s a historical reason for this, dating back centuries when men duel and women raise children.

According to a Quota thread, men’s shirt buttons are on the right to allow them to quickly retrieve their weapon during a duel.

It was more convenient and faster to use his left hand to unbutton, read the thread.

Most men held their swords in their right hands, so they had to quickly open their shirts for duels and self-protection.

As for why women’s shirts button left, it’s most likely because of babies.

Women tend to hold their babies in their left arm so their right hand can do other things, another reason why the right arm is often dominant in most people.

Women’s shirts were designed to be opened or closed with the only free hand – the right hand.

They have therefore been buttoned on the left to facilitate breastfeeding.

Another theory is that horsemanship determined the placement of buttons on women’s shirts.

Due to the wearing of long, heavy skirts, dresses and undergarments, as well as “proper etiquette”, women had to ride sidesaddle with both legs on the right side of the horse.

Having buttons on the left kept the wind out of the shirt as they rode.

Some believe that the difference in button placement began during the rise of emancipation when women began to wear pants and other styles borrowed from men instead of their restrictive corsets and girdles.

Button makers place them on the left side of women’s clothing as a convenient way to distinguish between men’s and women’s clothing, as the cut in the fabric is also different.

An unusual theory posed by Atlantic comes from the time when the French military and political leader Napoleon Bonaparte was tired of being intimidated by women for the way he posed.

Napoleon liked to pass his hand between the buttons of his shirt and the women teased him by imitating his pose themselves.

Some believe that Napoleon may have ordered women’s shirts to be buttoned on the opposite side of men’s to stop bullying.

Speaking of modern clothes for Today, founder of women’s blouse brand Elizabeth & Clarke, Melanie M. Moore said: “When buttons were invented in the 13th century, they were, like most new technologies, very expensive.”

“Wealthy women of the time did not dress themselves, unlike their maids.

“Since most people were right-handed, it was easier for someone standing in front of you to button your dress.”

Ultimately, it comes down to tradition, when people had staff to dress them, as Alex Fisher wrote on Quora: “Buttons and zippers were arranged to make it easier to fasten and fasten garments, which required men’s garments to have the zippers stowed on the right, while a women’s chest of drawers required them to be on the opposite side .”

Many people were shocked by the revelation, with one woman saying on Twitter: “I’ve been blinded to the world”.

Another said: “Learned something new today.”

