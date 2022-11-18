Nike is considering a Web3 platform for fashion items





The sports brand Nike hasannouncement that he will create his platform to present virtual fashion items, a step away from using third-party offers. Called .SWOOSH, the platform is being pushed by Nike into the built-from-scratch Web 3 that will allow users to collect, store and even create their virtual items. The shoemaker said that in the future, users of the platform will be able to access exclusive events and earn royalties from the sale of their digital assets. We are shaping a market of the future with an accessible platform for those curious about Web3, said Ron Faris, General Manager of Nike Virtual Studios. In this new space, the .SWOOSH community and Nike can create, share and benefit together. Building a nativeWeb3 product as a traditional sportswear brand is an impressive feat, but Nike has benefited from the help of its growing network in the industry. We learned a lot from our friend at RTFKT about how to do it right, Faris said, adding that Nike had weekly conversations with RTFKT about best practices and how to expand the scope of the offer. .SWOOSH is in beta phase, and as such, the user will need an access code to enter the platform. Early adopters of the offering will be selected from three demographic groups: the brand’s most engaged customers, people from diversity and inclusion groups, and people residing in cities that don’t have access to news. technologies. Although Faris revealed that the project will adopt a measured pace, things are already in motion. This Friday, users will be able to create their own .SWOOSH ID using domain registration, but the platform will not sell items yet. We weren’t going to sell stuff right away, Faris said. We really want to be careful and thoughtful about how we invite the community. And so we were going to start with a month of education, a visit to six cities where we were going to select spaces to help with education. Nike’s Ambitious Plans in Web3 Nike has ambitious plans for the metaverse and digital assets in general as it seeks to improve customer engagement and get a head start in the emerging industry. During the last quarter of 2021, Nike created a platform on Roblox, which then garnered over 256 million views since its launch. It didn’t stop with Roblox, with Nike buying non-fungible token (NFT) studio RTFKT. Nike used RTFK as a platform to launch the Cryptokicks collection, which generated over $185 million in revenue, while other brands making a similar foray into the metaverse failed to register similar numbers. . Watch: The BSV Global Blockchain Convention panel, Entertainment, Sports and Blockchain width=”562″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”> New to Bitcoin? Discover CoinGeekbitcoin for beginnerssection, the ultimate resource guide to learn more about the Bitcoinas originally envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto and the blockchain.

