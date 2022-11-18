Doja Cat wears a printed dress at the opening of Loewe’s Rodeo Drive – WWD

Doja Cat arrived on the red carpet for Loewe’s Rodeo Drive opening night on Wednesday wearing a dress that was on a mission to redefine the nude dress trend.
To celebrate Loewe’s new store in Beverly Hills, Doja Cat chose to wear a green kaftan-style dress with a painting of a nude woman in red heels on it by Loewe. The singer coordinated the look with a pair of black pointy toe heels. She completed her outfit by accessorizing with a magenta leather bucket bag.
The singer, known for making a statement with her makeup, took this opportunity to be no exception. She opted for a nude lip, glowing mascara, a touch of eyeshadow, and heavy blush around her eyes and cheeks for a dramatic beauty look. She kept her hair in a short bleached blonde style with matching bleached blonde eyebrows.
Loewe’s Rodeo Drive store spans a total of 3,700 square feet and features details such as ceramics and a bust of Justin Bieber. Loewe’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson, curated the selected works for the store.
“From our website, we know that California and the LA area are among the top four or five markets in the world,” Pascale Lepoivre, CEO of Loewe, told WWD. “By nationality, the American customer is the number three in the world, and America is our second fastest growing market after Europe.”
Loewe has six stores in the United States and plans to open another next year in San Jose, California.
In addition to her appearance at Loewe’s new Rodeo Drive store, Doja Cat also has something to celebrate. This week, the singer was nominated for the Grammy Award for Record of the Year for her work on “Women” and Rap Performance of the Year for “Vegas.” “Vegas” was also nominated at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards for Best Song of the Summer.
