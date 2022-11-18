Olivet Nazarene Tigers advance to NAIA second round in spectacular fashion





VSN (admin) Published on Thursday, November 17, 2022 – 20:12

PULASKI, Tenn. – RV Olivet Nazarene University stays alive in the NAIA National Tournament with late-game drama as the three-seeded Tigers upset No. 12 and two-seeded SCAD Savannah Bees 2-1 in first round. Melea Miller and Tyra Gomes combined to provide the equalizer and the go-ahead scoreline in the final five minutes of regulation to see the UN extend their season until Saturday. SCAD opened their scoring in the 13th minute. The Bees’ Abigail Siddall provided the assist for Sydney Chura for the opener. The Tigers had to weather the storm as the Bees pressed relentlessly to score their second. They outscored the Tigers 8-2 with SCAD putting five shots on the frame at UN zero. Tessa Kowalski stood on her head for big saves to maintain the one goal difference. The second-year goaltender made a record nine saves on the night. His biggest moment came in the 32nd minute as SCAD broke the back line and put a shot on target towards the far post. Kowalski stretched all the way to her right to put both hands on the ball and parry it away from danger. The Tigers flipped the script in the second half as they looked for the equaliser. ONU outscored SCAD 8-4 in the second period with six shots on target. The breakthrough came with just 4:08 left on the clock as Miller crossed the back line and raced along the left sideline as he entered the penalty area. She rolled a ball at the top of the penalty area for Gomes to finish for the first time. The UN didn’t settle for overtime and rushed for the late winner. Miller collected a bouncing ball into the Bees penalty area, hit the middle of the goal and scored at the near post to give Olivet their first lead of the game with just 90 seconds left in the game. Tonight’s win marked the program’s first victory in the NAIA National Tournament since 2013. They overcame the first-round hump after being knocked out in the first round on their last three trips (2019, 2017 and 2014). AND AFTER The three-seeded Tigers advance to the second round of the tournament to face host, sole seed and defending NAIA National Champions Tennessee Southern Eagles this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. CT. The winner of this game will advance to the NAIA National Championship Series from November 29 through December 29. 5. Please visit onutigers.com for all updated links to follow the action. Olivet Nazarene University SCAD Savannah Soccer Women’s Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Match Results

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.victorysportsnetwork.com/Clip/news/olivet-nazarene-tigers-advance-to-the-naias-second-round-in-dramatic-fashion.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos