Second-half heroism lifts St. Johns over Nebraska, 70-50, in stunning fashion – The Torch
The St. Johns men’s basketball team may be one of the best and worst teams in the Great East. They showed both tonight, but the former prevailed.
The St. Johns men’s basketball team, to put it simply, looked lost and ineffective in the first half against Nebraska on Thursday night at Carnesecca Arena. It was a story of two halves, as the Johnnies completely turned their game around en route to a 70-50 win over their first major opponent this season.
Both teams started slowly offensively, creating a low-scoring affair for much of the first half. St. Johns’ defensive prowess kept them in the game, but their inability to convert on scoring opportunities quickly caught up with them late in the first period.
I feel like we were a little nervous, senior center Joel Soriano said in a post-game press conference, referring to his teams at the start of the game. We weren’t dropping shots and I feel like we were settling.
At halftime, the Red Storms failed to score a single three-pointer and only made 23.5% of their shots from the field. The team looked unable to step up in the face of their first real challenge of the 2022-23 season, but the game still remained within reach.
Our first half was a bit shaky, said junior guard Andre Curbelo.
But for the second game in a row, the Johnnies came out of the locker room for the second half with a new mindset and a new strategy facilitating one of the best halves in basketball under coach -Chief Mike Andersons in St. Johns.
By the time the buzzer reported the first media timeout in the second half, the team had already erased their seven-point first-half deficit backed by a 14-2 run. Junior guard Posh Alexander and Curbelo combined three interceptions in that short span, causing the crowd to erupt at Carnesecca Arena.
Our fans are great, Curbelo said. They do a great job of keeping us in the game, and they were a big part of being loud in the second half, they gave us energy.
The intensity that the Red Storm brought to the pitch at the start of the second half carried over into the final buzzer of the games, in part due to the relentless attitude of the starters. Soriano in particular had a memorable night on the glass and in the paint scoring 17 points and grabbing 18 rebounds, both numbers representing career highs.
I came out with a good frame of mind, said Soriano. I just wanted to match [Nebraskas] physical, go out and play hard.
It was Soriano’s third double-double in four games this season, and his 18 rebounds were the most by a St. Johns player since at least 2005.
You could see he was really committed to the game, Anderson said of Soriano, who was so immersed in the competition that he was visibly upset when his coach pulled him out of the game in the final minutes of play. After what fans can only assume were minutes of lobbying, Soriano came back to close out the game with a minute and a half remaining in regulation.
The Red Storm offense dropped 50 points in the second half and hit a 52.5% clip in that span. Jones, who was neutralized in the first half after succumbing to foul trouble early on, powered the teams 5-11 on a three-point shot in the second half. It was more than just offensive execution: the team took care of the ball giving up only three turnovers and never let the Cornhuskers find a rhythm offensively.
That second half was probably the best defensive half we’ve played all year, Anderson said. The only thing they keep doing is playing defense.
The result was a decisive victory against a quality team from Nebraska. This comes despite St. Johns struggling in the first half, a trend seen in several games this season. At this point, it’s fair to wonder if the Red Storms’ second-half team status is a flaw or a feature.
We want those last ten minutes, Anderson said after the team’s previous game. This time, the Johnnies took the final 20 minutes and in doing so underscored their potential as not only one of the best teams in the Big East Conference, but also one of the best in the country.
The St. Johns men’s basketball team returns to action on Monday, November 21 when they take on Temple University as part of the Empire Classic in Brooklyn.
