Fashion
Fashion icons from Ranbir Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan who nailed the look in the men’s leather jacket
Stylish Leather Jacket for Men: The winter season is the best time when men can also show their unique sense of fashion. And for that have a leather jacket for men is a staple in your wardrobe. Even Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and many more have been spotted wearing leather jackets in a stylish and classy manner. Men Leather Jacket has witnessed huge designs and a range of colors over time. These dashing jackets can be paired with jeans or cargo, and pants depending on the occasion and location.
If you are still skeptical about the style, you can check out many B city celebrities who have worn these leather jackets to many events and also for casual wear. Get inspired by their look and fashion sense.
Bollywood actors who looked confident and worn in leather jackets
Hrithik Roshan
The idol of many girls, also known as the Greek God – Hrithik Roshan, has been seen many times wearing a rich and stylish men’s leather jacket. To keep it casual, he layered a light-colored t-shirt and faded jeans. Hrithik wears this look with a cap and black shoes.
Ranbir Kapoor
Sensational actor Ranbir Kapoor flaunted his look with a brown colored leather jacket. He paired this jacket with a black v-neck t-shirt and black cargo. His complete head-to-toe look made him look dapper. What can be the easiest way to swag with minimal effort? It’s just the leather jacket that will make you feel like a star.
Varun Dhawan
Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan preferred to wear a men’s tight combat leather jacket. The jacket had a chest chain on both sides and also had a red colored inner line. He paired this black colored jacket with ripped jeans and a plain black button down t-shirt.
Ranveer Singh
Making headlines for his unique sense of fashion, Ranveer Singh also chose to wear a leather jacket during a promotional event. With a pair of black sunglasses and black boots, Ranveer killed the leather look. The faded denim jeans added great style to her outfit.
shahrukh khan
When talking about fashion icons, how can you miss the king of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan? The actor was seen wearing this stylish men’s leather jacket. His style was extremely trendy while remaining casual. With a plain white t-shirt and lightweight denim, he never fails to amaze his fans with his dapper looks.
Stylish leather jacket for men
We know you must be looking forward to getting these leather jackets for men and trying out the same look. After much research, we have listed these fashionable leather jackets that you can buy and get a celebrity see.
SKY LINE OCEAN GENUINE LEATHER JACKET
nida Men’s Shiny Leather Casual Jacket
Leather Retail Mens Solid Designer Faux Leather Jacket Black
chouyatou Mens Vintage Stand Collar PU Leather Jacket
Solid leather jacket for men
Explore more options on leather jackets
Disclaimer: Jagran journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change from Amazon.
|
Sources
2/ https://english.jagran.com/top-deals/fashion/men-fashion/fashion-icons-from-ranbir-kapoor-to-hrithik-roshan-who-nailed-the-look-in-mens-leather-jacket-10054669
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fashion icons from Ranbir Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan who nailed the look in the men’s leather jacket
- Zenith Tech Fair showcases AI and other innovations
- Opinion: Trudeau should thank Xi for his awkward meeting with the G20
- Pivo Max Named CES 2023 Innovation Award Nominee
- Cricket Scotland introduces paid contracts for the women’s team
- Kartik Aaryan – Kartik Aaryan: Freddy is not a conventional Bollywood hero.
- Allison Janney See-Through Dress Photos: Sheer Look Photos
- Burcon Presents at Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum
- Leonid meteor shower lights up the night sky | british news
- The first memo from new CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach
- Clifford named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist
- Even one attack is one too many, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ‘No Money for Terror’ conference