Save on Zella, Tory Burch and Adidas

With everyone waiting for Black Friday deals on tech, appliances and other home essentials, those looking to update their closets might feel left behind. Have no fear, as Nordström offer up to 60% off everything clothes at pots and pans in honor of the holiday shopping rush. So get ready to save on some of the biggest style deals of the year!
Shop the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale
Now through tuesday november 29 you can buy discounts on the lowest prices on barefoot dreamsTory Burch, cell and bonobos. The perfect place to shop for all your wardrobe essentials, the Nordstrom Holiday Sale offers price reductions on dresses, jeans, handbags and even home essentials. Keep scrolling for all the best discounts available today.
10 best deals from the Nordstrom Black Friday 2022 sale
- Nordstrom Kids’ Grow With Me Organic Cotton Overalls for $11.60 (save $17.40)
- Treasure & Bond Sleeveless Ruched Side Dress From $20.97 (Save $20.03 – $28.03)
- Adidas Originals Trefoil Logo Cotton Blend Joggers for $29.95 (Save $30.05)
- UggCozy II Scuff Slippers From $39.99 (Save $20.01)
- Adidas Swift Run Sneaker for $67.50 (save $22.50)
- Sisley Paris Sisley Eau de Sisley No. 2 Eau de Toilette Spray for $92.50 (Save $92.50)
- Our Place Always Pan Set for $95 (save $50)
- Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Glass Lid for $149.99 (save $140)
- Tory Burch McGraw Leather Camera Bag for $197.68 (Save $130.32)
- Stuart Weitzman Luxering Bootie for $249.99 (save $345.01)
Women’s clothing and accessories deals during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale
The Nordstrom Black Friday sale has all your fashion needs covered. Let your end-of-the-year style shine with big savings on Zella, Steve Madden and Stuart Weitzman right now.
Men’s Clothing Deals During Nordstrom Black Friday Sale
Ready to prepare your wardrobe for winter? Find markdowns on men’s crewnecks, sneakers, pants and more today during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.
Kids’ Clothing Deals During Nordstrom Black Friday Sale
Refresh your little one’s wardrobe with Nordstrom deals on Tucker + Tate, Nike and more.
Beauty Deals at Nordstrom Black Friday Sale
Spruce up your pre-holiday makeup bag by shopping for beauty at Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale. Save big on Estee Lauder, Olaplex and more.
Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Home Deals
Elevate your interiors with markdowns on home and kitchen essentials during the Nordstrom Black Friday 2022 sale. Enjoy price reductions on Stuab, Le Creuset and more today.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on monday november 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday in November, and each year Black Friday is the following day, followed by Cyber Monday shortly after.
What is the Nordstrom Black Friday 2022 Sale?
The Nordstrom Black Friday Saleis a limited-time shopping event that offers deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. Popular sellers marked down massively on cult-favorite brands, including cell, UGG and Tory Burch. Get a head start on your holiday shopping by snagging the first Black Friday deals now at Nordstrom.
How long is the Nordstrom Black Friday sale?
Nordstrom’s first Black Friday deals are already here with great deals that will continue tuesday november 29. Right now, Nordstrom has tons of vacation deals up to 60% off. In the coming days as we approach Black Friday proper Friday, November 25we expect to see even more killer markdowns.
What are the best deals in the Nordstrom Black Friday 2022 sale?
Some of the best deals from Nordstrom’s first Black Friday sale include denim, footwear, fall fashion, workwear and late summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to refresh your look for the holidaysand stock up on cold weather essentials like jackets, jeans and boots.
Should I Buy Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale?
Yes! Whether you’re looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Black Friday sale is a rare opportunity to pick up high-quality items at a fraction of their usual price. . If you are a Nordstrom card holder the Black Friday Early Sale is a particularly good time to grab some great deals while taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.
Learn more about the Nordstrom Credit Card
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally takes place in late November after Thanksgiving. This year, as has been the case for the past few years, retailers will be offering some of the best online sales and deals of the year.
According History.com, Black Friday began in 1869 when the price of gold fell dramatically, costing Wall Street financiers millions. The day became known as “Black Friday”. Over time, the day became a term for retailers to ensure they would be able to end the year in the black with strong profits. While the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas has been synonymous with shopping and big spending since the Great Depression, the recent surge in online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of a Black Friday eventually evolving into Black November.
Shop the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
