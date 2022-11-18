Meaning of International Men’s Day and Theme for 2022

International Men’s Day takes place on November 19 every year. It is a special occasion to recognize the contribution of positive male role models not only in the family but also in society.

The idea of ​​a special men’s day may seem odd in some sections, as toxic masculinity is still a major and seemingly pervasive social issue around the world. However, it is important to note that there are also men who have made a significant contribution to improving the lives of everyone around them by making them feel loved, showing them respect, encouraging them to pursue their ambitions and instilling in them progressive values ​​by example. .

International Men’s Day is about these role models, many of whom may be unsung heroes who have made personal sacrifices to ensure their loved ones can live peaceful, fulfilling, rewarding and exciting lives.

It is important to note that the idea of ​​having a special day for men is also to help them understand, nurture or reinforce their societal, cultural and humanitarian values ​​and ensure a just and safe society.

Raising awareness of men’s health is another area where International Men’s Day plays a very important role. According Harvard Health Publishing from Harvard Medical School, not only do men die younger than women, but they are also more prone to disease during their lifetime.

“Men are nearly 10 times more likely to have inguinal hernias than women and five times more likely to have aortic aneurysms,” says Harvard.

In a 2018 report on men’s health in the European Region, the World Health Organization said 86 percent of all male deaths can be attributed to non-communicable diseases and injuries.

According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, diabetes and respiratory diseases were the main causes of death among men in the region. Injuries were the second leading cause of death for men and the leading cause of death for boys aged 5 to 19.

In other words, men, whether in the European Region or elsewhere in the world, face very serious health risks which, according to several studies, they often tend to ignore or completely minimize.

International Men’s Day therefore aims to make men not only more progressive in their view of society, but also to raise awareness and take their personal health seriously.

Here’s what you need to know about International Men’s Day and this year’s theme

Australia’s Dads4Kids Fatherhood Foundation is known for sponsoring the celebration of International Men’s Day. According the foundation, there are “six pillars of the men’s day” that govern its founding principles. They are:

1. Promote positive male role models, including working class men,

2. Celebrate the positive contributions of men to society as well as to the environment,

3. Focus on men’s health and well-being,

4. Highlight discrimination against men, including under the law,

5. Promote gender equality and improve gender relations,

6. Create a safe world.

What is the theme of International Men’s Day 2022?

The theme for International Men’s Day for 2022 is “Helping Men and Boys”. According to Dads4Kids Fatherhood Foundation, the theme specifically highlights one of the six pillars – men’s health and wellbeing – but is also in line with the other pillars that help men directly or indirectly.

As part of the 2022 theme, the foundation highlights a point raised by Dr. Warren Farrell, co-author of The Boys’ Crisis – Why our boys are struggling and what we can do about it.

“Boys are declining dramatically in virtually every key metric…that’s what the boys crisis is all about,” Dr Farrell reportedly said.

“Our mission this year is to help individuals, families, churches, communities, small businesses and corporations, including NGOs and governments, to work together to help men and boys,” says the foundation on its official website.

In addition, the foundation and its official site for International Men’s Day shared the thoughts of Cassie Jaye, the director of The red pillshe said in a TEDx talk in October 2017.

“After years of researching and verifying what men’s rights activists were telling me, it’s undeniable that there are many human rights issues that disproportionately or uniquely affect men,” Jaye told TEDx .

The official International Men’s Day website adds that the day “encourages men to teach the boys in their lives about the values, character and responsibilities of being a man”.

The website also highlights the importance of the month of November for the event known as “Movember”.

Many men around the world especially keep a mustache throughout the month to raise awareness of men’s health. Fundraisers are also held around the world to raise funds for causes related to men’s health and other issues such as prostate cancer, suicide prevention, and mental wellness.

The International Men’s Day website notes that November 20 is celebrated as International Children’s Day. As such, it helps create a 48-hour period celebrating both men, children and their relationships.

A special theme in Australia

The Australian Men’s Health Forum (AMHF) has its own website for International Men’s Day. On August 10, 2022, they shared a statement from AMHF CEO Glen Poole, who is also the founder of the Stop Male Suicide organization.

Poole called for a special theme titled ‘Celebrating Mateship’ to mark International Men’s Day on November 19 in Australia.

“Friendship is a key feature of Australian national identity and has a particular association with close male friendships,” Poole’s statement read.

“In Australian culture, camaraderie is often seen as an archetypal male value and virtue. So many strengths-based men’s health projects have tapped into this positive masculine trait,” Poole writes.

The origin of International Men’s Day

The first International Men’s Day was held on February 7, 1992 as an annual event. It was organized by Thomas Oaster, an American professor at the Missouri Center for Men’s Studies at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. However, lack of popularity led to the event being discontinued.

The event was revived in 1999 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, professor of history at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago. He celebrated International Men’s Day on November 19, a date he chose to honor his father, who was born on that date.

Dr. Teelucksingh’s efforts have led to recognition and acceptance of International Men’s Day around the world. Celebrations began in several countries on this date, including Australia in 2003 and India in 2007.

Don’t compete with International Women’s Day

While International Women’s Day has been celebrated since 1909, discussions for a similar day dedicated to men did not begin until the 1960s.

These discussions revolved around the idea that many men have made positive contributions to society and there is a need to talk about their well-being.

Thus, a day for men was not designed in response to International Women’s Day but to highlight the health issues facing men around the world.

It is best underlined by Dr. Teelucksingh’s own reflections on International Men’s Day.

“The concept and themes of International Men’s Day are designed to give hope to the depressed, faith to the lonely, comfort to the brokenhearted, transcending barriers, breaking down stereotypes and creating a more caring humanity. “, said Dr Teelucksingh. in the Founder’s Statement on the International Men’s Day website.

Today, International Women’s Day is a major international event held annually on March 8. It has made a considerable contribution to the promotion of gender equality and is one of the greatest movements of the 20th century.

A historically significant day known around the world, it is also recognized by the United Nations – a status that International Men’s Day does not enjoy.

How to celebrate International Men’s Day?

It is important to recognize the contribution of men in society on International Men’s Day. Celebrated around the world, various groups may have their own unique or any-scale programs to mark the event and honor positive role models in the neighborhood, society or city.

The International Men’s Day website has an official certificate that anyone can use to recognize the men or boys who are making a difference.

On a more personal level, people can buy expensive gifts as a thank you for men who have made a difference in their lives. There is no shortage of expensive gifts for men. Among the many things that can be bought for men are the Apple Watch Series 8, a luxury Dior gardening set and high-end shaving kits.

Raising awareness about men’s health is important to everyone. Since the theme for International Men’s Day 2022 is “Helping Men and Boys”, the event is a great way for all well-meaning people to express their admiration for men and boys in their lives. life with messages of hope, love, inspiration and thanks.

In addition, it is also a great opportunity to help men who have health problems, whether in the family or in a circle of friends, and show them that they have the support of many good people.

For those looking to celebrate this day, the internet offers a plethora of amazing International Men’s Day wishes to share on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp. Plus, some of the funniest memes can make boys and men of all ages smile.

(Main image: Matheus Ferrero/@matheusferrero/Unsplash; Featured Image: Kristino Boxers/@kristinoboxers/Unsplash)