Fashion
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Reveals Marvel Fashion Range
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever launched its own line of Marvel clothing.
Marvel has teamed up with Zavvi to release t-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts featuring Shuri (Letitia Wright), Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía ) and others from the world of Wakanda.
Clothing options are available in adjustable sizes and, unless otherwise specified, are offered by the retailer in unisex options. Here is the full list of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever styles:
Wakanda Forever Stylized Men’s T-Shirt – Gray €19.99
Wakanda Forever Nakia Okoye and Shuri Composition Women’s Cropped Hoodie – Dusty Pink £39.99
Wakanda Forever Panther Oversized Heavyweight T-Shirt – White £14.99
Wakanda Forever Iron Heart Hoodie – Black €39.99
Wakanda Forever Characters Composition Hoodie – Navy €49.99
Wakanda Forever Iron Heart Mark 1 Armor Men’s T-Shirt – Black €19.99
Wakanda Forever Namor Men’s T-Shirt – Navy €19.99
Wakanda Forever Nakia women’s short t-shirt – white 19.99 €
Wakanda Forever Okoye Women’s Cropped Hoodie – Black £39.99
Wakanda Forever Fade women’s cropped t-shirt – Black €19.99
Wakanda Forever Shuri Badge Composition Sweatshirt – White €34.99
Wakanda Forever Shuri Women’s T-Shirt Dress – Black €22.99
Wakanda Forever M’Baku Men’s T-Shirt – Tan €21.99
Wakanda Forever Emblem Men’s T-Shirt – Black €19.99
Wakanda Forever Protectors children’s sweatshirt – black 19.99 €
Wakanda Forever Iron Heart Kids Hoodie – Black £29.99
Wakanda Forever Namora children’s sweatshirt – green 22.99 €
Wakanda Forever Protectors children’s sweatshirt – black 19.99 €
Wakanda Forever Shuri Badge Composition Kids Sweatshirt – White £19.99
Wakanda Forever Okoye Kids Hoodie – Black £29.99
Wakanda Forever Shuri Kids T-Shirt – Black €17.99
Wakanda Forever M’Baku Kids T-Shirt – Cream €17.99
Wakanda Forever Nakia, Okoye and Shuri Composition Kids T-Shirt – Tan £14.99
Wakanda Forever Namor Kids T-Shirt – Navy £15.99
The full range of Wakanda Forever clothing is available now from the UK retailer.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in cinemas around the world. The first film is broadcast on Disney+.
