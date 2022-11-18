Fashion brands grapple with greenwashing: It’s not a human right to say something is sustainable | fashion industry

In Singapore earlier this month, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, a non-profit alliance that represents more than half of the global apparel and footwear industry, met for its annual meeting. There was a big question in the minds of the participants: how would the coalition respond to the allegations of greenwashing?

In June, use of a tool the coalition had spent a decade building to measure the environmental impacts of industry was halted after the Norwegian Consumer Authority issued a warning that it could not not be used to support durability claims. By then, some major players, including Adidas and Kering, had already opted out of using the tool, called Higg MSI, with Kering. citing concerns as to the accuracy of the data.

The coalitions cause was further hampered by the publication of a Stand.earth report which found that despite the commitment to reduce emissions, the the fashion industry’s carbon footprint has grown and continues to grow. Of the ten companies assessed, nine were members of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. The fashion industry is responsible for 2-8% of global greenhouse gas emissions and despite a recent increase in products described as sustainable and promises to reduce emissions, according to the World Resources Institute, the environmental footprint of the eastern sector expected to grow 60% by 2030.

There is a extensive crackdown on greenwashing in the fashion industry, as regulators around the world struggle to figure out how to deal with misleading environmental claims on products. For example, describing polyester products as recycled when the material can no longer be reused at the end of its life.

At the end of November, the European Union will announce rules on how brands must make green claims, and regulations are expected to follow. In Australia, the ACCC conducts sweeps to uncover misleading environmental and sustainability marketing claims.

The guidelines from the Norwegian consumer authorities highlight a key issue for fashion brands. While there is significant business potential in marketing yourself as eco-friendly, proving these claims is much more difficult. More and more consumers want to know how sustainable their consumption choices are. A recent Deloitte UK survey revealed that 34% of shoppers had stopped buying products from certain brands for environmental or ethical reasons.

If you want to make sustainability claims, you need to monitor your supply chains Tonje Drevland, Norwegian Consumer Authority

Greenwashing has long plagued the fashion industry, says Maxine Bdat, director of the New Standard Institute. Only with a change in methodology and better data would we be able to see whether, as an industry, we are making progress or not.

Bad data is worse than no data, says Tonje Drevland, head of the monitoring department of the Norwegian consumer authorities. You need to know that what you are saying is correct. You must have facts to back up what you say.

At the SAC annual meeting, Norway’s guidelines were presented as an opportunity to work collaboratively to improve Higg tools and seek ways to make systemic changes, including embracing circularity and renewable energy. I don’t think these are bad conversations to have, Amina Razvi, CEO of SAC, told Guardian Australia. I think they are good because it will push both the industry, the policy makers and the regulators to figure out what is that aligned position that allows the industry to move forward.

However, Jeremy Lardeau, the vice-president of the Higg Index, raised concerns. Is it practical and feasible to implement the NCA guidelines on every product in this industry to calculate a product footprint? Not really. Right? It comes down to the complexity of the supply chain and the availability of data.

I would rather know what factory a shirt was made in tell me if the t-shirt is made in a solar powered facility Alden Wicker, EcoCult

Drevland is candid about criticizing their feasibility. It’s not a human right to say something is sustainable, she said. Maybe if you want to do sustainable fashion, you need to change your business models. If you want to make sustainability claims, you have to monitor your supply chains.

Bdat thinks data would be improved if it was up to companies to report on what was happening in their own supply chains. Companies are not obligated to do this work and this dynamic must change to improve the tools.

Alden Wicker, editor of EcoCult, agrees that more specific data is of better use to consumers. She says there are other Higg tools (there are five in total) that offer better information about a product’s environmental impact. She mentions the Higg Facility environmental module, which measures the impact of the factories where products are made. I’d rather know which factory a shirt was made in, tell me if the t-shirt is made in a solar-powered facility, or if the cotton comes from a co-op that uses less petroleum-based pesticides and fertilizers .

As the coalition waits for regulators to clarify how industry impacts should be measured and communicated to consumers, they have engaged accounting firm KPMG to perform a third-party assessment of the Higg Index. The SAC is also working with the nonprofit Textile Exchange Standards and Certification to conduct more research to create more datasets.

The cumbersome nature of collecting data and waiting for regulators to make decisions leaves consumers looking to make more sustainable purchases somewhat adrift. Honestly, I wish we lived in a world where consumers didn’t have to go so far into producing clothes to make a good or ethical purchase, says Wicker. It should be obvious that you are not contributing to deforestation or water pollution, if you want to buy a t-shirt at the store.