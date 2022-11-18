Style and Grooming for Men by Yatan Ahluwalia: Living in Style

Decoding the lead look

We love our clothes, our cars, our technology and our grooming regimes, but when it comes to how we design the space we live in, we usually fail. Generally, as men, most of us don’t talk about interiors, and unfortunately it shows!

Our homes are either left to our partners, parents, landlords or end up being terrible mutations of cluttered college rooms, PG spaces or full of useless items, mismatched furniture and bare light bulbs. Ideally, this should not be so.

Each of you with your own space (whether it’s a bedroom, floor, apartment, house, penthouse or farmhouse) should take the same pride in it as you do to style your wardrobe or accessorize your car.

Keep in mind that there’s a fine line between the point where your chic bachelor pad becomes a full-fledged man cave. It’s quite easy to strike a balance between a masculine home that combines a lot of style. Here’s what you can do:

Start with the basics: The color palette sets the tone for your entire space. Choose colors that look manly and look good on you. Neutral colors are a good starting point. Ivory, beige or gray work well for large expanses like walls. For a little color play, you can add the drama of dark colors to some walls, panels or pillars.

Then work backwards: A practical approach to starting a new room is to first review the floor plan and then plan what goes where. With a bird’s eye view of the room in mind, it’s easier to consider furniture, statement pieces, and how they will fit together.

Add items: When decorating, it always helps to have a color scheme in mind. Whether you go for one color or combine it with lighter and darker shades or use saturated colors with accents of white (or bright) for high contrast, it’s worth keeping this palette at home. mind to accessorize and add furniture and other decor items.

Take it easy: The key is not to rush. Keep an eye out for cool rooms, see what the space looks like through the seasons and different light levels. Take the opportunity to experience the space for a while, become aware of its nuances and how you actually use it on a daily basis, and above all, don’t be afraid to move the furniture around and try different layouts until that you stumble upon a setup and design that works for your needs, routine, and lifestyle

Add texture: Texture is key when decorating a space. This creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. A basic design technique for adding warmth to a room is to bring in tactile elements. Using wood, metal, brick, and at least one piece of leather (or suede) furniture is a great place to start.

Then build: Attach the essential pieces and the rest of the piece will follow. This means large pieces of furniture: bed, sofas, armchair, sideboards, chests of drawers, dining table, desk or recliners. While light colors are a timeless, clean option, they run the risk of being too clinical, so make sure the furniture and furnishings you place offer a warm contrast.

A place for everything: Nothing makes a space more neglected than things that don’t belong. Don’t clutter the spaces and focus on making your coffee table functional, your display organized, and the bookcase in some order and symmetry. A home entertainment system is great, as long as it’s not the centerpiece and is free of dust and everything else in the room.

Dress the windows: Wooden blinds, natural woven blinds or old-fashioned shutters are good choices for manly window treatments. They give a space a more classic, tailored look. If you prefer curtains, don’t buy expensive fabrics – just an ensemble that won’t look too busy, garish or feminine (read floral).

Infuse yourself: If it’s in your life, it must be in your house or apartment. Some guys are really into their health while others are creative or industrial. Whatever lifestyle you lead, show it. For example, buy artwork that reflects your hobbies and interests. If you’re bookish, put together a huge library, or if you’re a painter, set up an easel in the living room with a few finished pieces hanging on the wall.

Finally, turn on: Each room should have its own distinct atmosphere dictated by the lights used. Invest in lamps (large and small) and always consider where they are pointing, the shadows they cast, where the light is reflecting, what part of the room needs lighting, and switch accessibility. Use candles as they create the mood and an inviting warm feeling. And no, they won’t tarnish your macho, badass image.

Ten decorative tips:

Invest in quality rather than quantity. A room should feel collected, not decorated!

Combine objects and pieces from different times and places according to your style and personal preferences.

You might want to hide the good stuff, but a solid bar display is an uncompromising must-have.

A bit of greenery helps break up the lines and will brighten up the space. Add life to your rug with a few or more plants.

Distinguish between good and bad taste. If it doesn’t clash with the room’s color scheme and fits the space, go for it.

Your gadgets should be both stylish and practical. Try to get multi-utility products than those that have a limited use or purpose.

You can be bold or subtle and your decor should match your personality. Never sacrifice too much function for fashion. The decor should be beautiful, but also cozy and serve a practical purpose.

Mix and match stores, vendors and brands. Your home shouldn’t feel like a visit to a single store or online platform. That said, make sure you don’t have too many different styles in one place.

Declutter your room and include only the essentials while ensuring that each item serves a purpose. Capitalize on one or two elements that attract attention when entering the room.

Last but not least, making your home feel like yours and not someone else’s is key!

Beautiful household items

Everything you own or use should reflect who you are or aspire to be.

Dishes

This fine and delicately handcrafted porcelain dinnerware, consisting of plates, serving platters and bowls, has been aesthetically created with Paithani designs and laced with 24 karat gold trimmings. (Collection The Valleys of Sahyadri by Jaypore

Essential Lighting

This beautiful set of three luxurious hand blown glass candle holders in a unique ribbed pattern, with a wooden base, will bring a warm and romantic feeling for those cold, long winter nights. (Snow gray candle holders by Izzhaar)

Home Decor and Striking Accent Pieces

The decorative pieces you use should be conversation starters or droppers. Be sure to place them in a well-lit area that catches the eye. Lifestyle trends currently favor abstract sculptures of human or animal form. Place them against a plain or textured wall or on a wooden or stone coffee table or console.

black head

This beautifully crafted matte resin sculpture is ideal for modern or contemporary decor. (Feeling of pride on the sculpture of Viivaz)

blue man

This striking and artistic resin face and bust has a unique finish, a masculine vibe and looks even better when illuminated under a spotlight. (Blue man sculpture by htohshop

Concrete figurines

These two human figures almost draped in each other make a great accent piece whether you’re single or in a relationship. (Happy Duo concrete statue by Greyt)

Design-based technology products

Some stylish and fully loaded gadgets to own:

For the House

A Fully Loaded Bar: Bars have the inherent quality of becoming the lifeline of a home party and therefore should be designed, planned and operated with style and function. Place it in an area that can hold enough people around it.

This must-have, super-sleek, leather, cabinet-style portable bar comes complete with a built-in mini-fridge, backlit display unit, cocktail station, drip trays, and other functional trimmings. (Sapphire Blue Model X Home Bar by SpeedX)

Stylish speakers: A sound system that looks and sounds great so you can go from movie to music to party mode how and when you want.

This multi-connectivity Dolby Audio 3D soundbar will create a multiplex theater feel with clarity, sound separation, equalizer and a woofer with rich bass. (Blaupunkt Dolby SBW08 soundbar)

For your personal use

A multi-functional smartwatch: I suggest a multi-purpose watch: one that gives you everything from sports to health and wellness features that works both outdoors and indoors at home.

This stylish and essential premium health-focused smartwatch with a new body response sensor helps you manage stress, track your heart health with ECG app, PPG algorithm, heart rate variability and skin temperature. (Fitbit Sense2)

Cool Headphones: Necessary when you want to disconnect from everyone and everything around you and immerse yourself in surround sound.

These sleek, noise-canceling headphones come with a large speaker size, comfortable ear cups, 30-hour battery life, and let you pair up to two devices simultaneously. (The PLAYGO BH47)

Products for your bed

We spend a lot of time in or on the bed and so this is one area you should never ignore. I suggest linens that match or contrast with the color theme of the bedroom. Things to keep in mind: comfort, durability, ease of maintenance and a strong sense of style.

A subtly printed bedding set

A soft and luxurious cotton sateen bed sheet, printed with subtle stars to sleep on, under or get lucky. (Kyoona’s Iktara bedding set and pillowcase)

A very soft quilt

A sophisticated organic cotton duvet to style your bed, keep you warm all year round and have fun underneath. (Hand printed quilt, block printed by Lemonade)

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style, grooming and etiquette.

From HT Brunch, November 19, 2022

