Let’s bring back the party purse





Tote bags are great. Whether you’re carrying a tongue-in-cheek boat and tote or one that comes free with your DTC purchase, these rectangular pieces of fabric allow you to simultaneously carry everything you need and everything you don’t. However, when it comes to composing your going out outfit, they fall flat. That’s the problem Cuts blogger Danielle Cohen faces. Gotta stop bringing dirty bags everywhere, Cohen released the Styles team earlier this week, prompting more than 15 enthusiastic messages filled with recommendations to help her replace the beloved but unsightly bags. First and foremost, we focus on the criteria. While micro bags have become synonymous with the chic party girl aesthetic, Cohen said it can’t just be the size of a phone and a wallet. Instead, a going out purse should be big enough to hold my phone, wallet, keys, mints, etc. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up our picks for the best going out handbags to bring back the mid-budget, okay party handbag if someone spills a drink on it! as fashion writer Danya Issawi rightly said. Some are team-tested, and others are coveted in their own right. Options, baby! Coach is enjoying a renaissance now, but IYKYK their vintage handbags are where they are. Coach makes some really good going out bags, Issawi explained. I have a small one that I saved up, and it really should only fit in my wallet, but if I’m strategic I can fit my wallet, phone, disposable camera, and matches. Moreover their factory outlet online has great deals too! I swear by the vintage Coach bag I picked up at Goodwill, but vintage Miu Miu bags have my heart too. Real Real has some nice options and the prices are great too. Senior writer Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz has one big rule when it comes to going out bags: no leather. Singh-Kurtz’ go-to option is the Prada Re-Nylon Re-Edition 2000. The original going out bag! It’s durable, packable and washable for the inevitable drinks that get spilled on it. You can put everything you need and snacks. Another Singh-Kurtz recommendation? A vintage Lucite bag. It’s durable because it’s literally made of plexiglass, tiny, and most are under $100. Get them on Etsy, eBay or Poshmark. Associate Editor Joanna Nikas loves this one from By Far. Despite being so compact, it fits a surprising amount of stuff, she confirms. Senior Fashion Editor Emilia Petrarca recommends any bag from Kara. Most run on the small side, but overall Petrarca says these are good party bags and smartly noted that they will most likely be discounted in the upcoming SSENSE Black Friday sale. If you want a bag that will get you compliments every time you wear it, consider the Luar Mini Bag. Deputy Culture Editor Brooke Marine said: “It’s very rigid, but you can fit a phone; a small thin wallet; keys; a small portable charger; and maybe some gum too.

Nikas, another strong shoulder bag contender, recommended. If you’re not a fan of the zebra print, it’s available in three other designs.

If you want a nylon bag without the Prada price tag, I can vouch for this one from Kate Spade. I have it in green and can attest that even the lighter colorway looks great even after spilling several drinks on it. I passed by the Santos by Monica pop-up store on the Lower East Side and saw with my own eyes how this mini bag can hold the essentials. Plus, it’s made from cactus leather! Bucket bags deserve the love too. Don’t let the m– Shaped zippers make you think you won’t be able to fit much in this mini bag. On the contrary, it allows you to frame a lot if, like Issawi, you are strategic about it. When was the last time you checked out Banana Republic’s accessories section? This cloud clutch is ideal for your party outfits.

A Proenza bag at 50% off? It's a party worthy of our books. To learn more about the Cut Shop team, follow us oninstagramandTwitterwhere we share our best new finds, favorite styling tips and more.

