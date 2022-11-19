5 takeaways from Arizona State’s men’s basketball win over Michigan





The Arizona State Sun Devils picked up a signature win when they upset Michigan’s No. 20 87-62 in Thursday night’s Legends Classic championship game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He scored the largest margin of victory over a ranked opponent not just in the Bobby Hurley era, but in program history. Michigan’s 25-point loss tonight was its biggest margin of loss in four years under Juwan Howard. It was also the sixth win against a non-conference ranked opponent in eight seasons under Hurley. To put that into perspective, the school had just six in the previous 37 seasons combined before his arrival. Nevada transfer Desmond Cambridge was named MVP of the tournament, after dropping 20 points, including four 3-pointers in the title game. Our takeaways from this Sun Devils (4-1) performance. Exaggerated bad start There was some angst in the fanbase after the Sun Devils struggled to beat Tarleton State 62-59 in the season opener and even more so when they lost to Texas Southern 67-66 in overtime. sunday. This is a team with a lot of newcomers and it may take several games for the team to gel. Last season it took about 20 games, certainly longer than Hurley had hoped. Hurley is still looking to see what combinations work best together and at the moment he doesn’t even have his full roster of players. This team has depth Hurley used nine players to play a minutes tally on Thursday and that was even without Marcus Bagley and Jamiya Neal who are injured and Enoch Boakye who was ill. In recent games, Hurley has left with a starting lineup consisting of brothers Devan and Desmond Cambridge, 7-footer Warren Washington and guards Frankie Collins and DJ Horne. When these players came out and others were put in, there was no drop in the level of play. Collins was the star at the start of the season, but he had a draw for him with only four points, which tied his turnovers. He was traded from Michigan, so maybe he was putting too much pressure on himself trying to do well against his old team. But the team won convincingly with him not at his best. ASU had a whopping 33 points off the bench in the last win. Real freshmen are stellar Hurley has two real freshmen he signed in the last class in forward Duke Brennan and point guard Austin Nunez, and both are seeing big minutes. Nunez, of San Antonio, Texas, had 15 points, two assists and a steal in 22 minutes off the bench. He was 3 for 5 from long distance and plays with the confidence of a veteran. Brennan, of Hillcrest Prep, had four points on his only two field goal attempts in 16 minutes and is fearless around the rim. Rebound is improved Last season, the Sun Devils were 323rd in the nation and 10th in the Pac-12 in rebounding margin. This was a significant issue from start to finish, but it appears to be an area where ASU has made significant progress. He outshot a bigger Michigan team 35-30 and now ranks 112th out of 352 Division I programs. He’s finished with the rebounding advantage in four of five games this season, excluding the Texas Southern game. The length and athleticism also show in rim protection and sun ailments are averaging 6 blocks per game, 28th best in all of Division I.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/college/asu/2022/11/18/5-takeaways-from-arizona-state-mens-basketball-win-over-michigan/69659449007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos