Snoop Dogg just released a brand new fashion line for your pet – Sourcing Journal





It’s a dog’s life(g). Snoop Dogg has taken his iconic name to the next level with a new brand venture: Snoop Doggie Doggs, a line of pet accessories. “If my dogs aren’t fresh, I’m not fresh,” said the LA3C festival headliner. “These dogs and their clothes are a reflection of ‘Tha Dogg’ himself, so they have to play the role of a top dog, you dig?” Created in partnership with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions Inc., a manufacturer of licensed fashion accessories and apparel, Snoop Doggie Doggs is inspired by the cultural icon’s lifestyle and encourages pet owners to spoil their dogs (and cats) and to live luxuriously. “Snoop Dogg was, without question, the most fitting and amazing partner we could think of in the dog and pet business,” said Rob Brandegee, co-founder of Little Earth Productions, Inc. “Snoop’s personality and authenticity are undeniably evident in our creative pet product offerings, and we couldn’t be more excited to share the new Snoop Doggie Doggs brand with you ahead of the holidays – it’s the gift of ideal holiday for pet owners this season.Talk about a holiday treat. The range of dog clothes, plush toys, bowls, leashes and other accessories recall the “Doggy WoggWorld” rapper’s iconic looks, with a variety of collections including “Off The Chain”, “Boss Lady” and “Throw a Dogg a Os.” The line also includes a deluxe doobie dog toy. But the “Young, Wild and Free” hitmaker is no stranger to the fashion world. Snoop’s previous collaborations include a football collection with Adidas – where he was named director of football development in 2015 – before entering the denim game as the face of G-Star Raw in 2021. He has already hosted a dinner with Vogue, partied with Levi’s at Coachella and helped Klarna spread the buy now, pay later gospel. Pet accessories are arguably still in style, though research from Fortune Business Insights shows the pet clothing industry will likely hit $7 billion by 2028. Gucci cashed in on the trend this summer with responsible materials for the manufacture of mohair hats, cotton t-shirts and accessories. . Tommy Hilfiger signed a licensing agreement with Kanine Pets Worldwide Limited to launch a fashion collection for dogs in 2023. Ralph Lauren’s “Pup Shop” included sweaters, jackets and polo shirts, and the “ready to walk” line from Diesel included hoodies and bombers. Snoop Doggie Doggs is available at snoopdoggiedoggs.com and Amazon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sourcingjournal.com/topics/business-news/snoop-dogg-snoop-doggie-dogg-pet-fashion-line-accessories-amazon-390323/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos