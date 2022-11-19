Writer wears Lizzo’s dress to red carpet gala after unusual request





As it happens5:33This writer had nothing to wear for the red carpet. But Lizzo helped her It’s not every day you get an outfit by way of a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist, but Aurielle Marie can check that off her to-do list. The Atlanta-based poet was a guest at the Out100 gala in New York hosted by Out Magazine, honoring 100 queer writers and publishing stars of the year. Only, there was one problem: it was a red carpet event, and Marie didn’t feel like they had anything appropriate to wear for the occasion. “I couldn’t find anything red carpet ready for a plus size person. And unfortunately, [it] got to a point where I thought I wouldn’t even go there anymore,” said MarieAs it happens hostNil Kksal. But Marie was inspired by pop icon Lizzo not to give up. “I said, you know what? I want to feel like Lizzo felt like she was stepping on stage at the Emmys to get her first Emmy Award in that gorgeous, gorgeous dress. So it’s Lizzo or bust it.” Marie posted a TikTok about their situation, describing what it’s like to be a plus-size designer, and how watching Lizzo has helped them be bold and show off. Marie certainly did not expect to have an answer. “I said, well, let’s just do a Hail Mary. And if she never sees it or says no, then I’m exactly the same place I am right now. No dress and not excited to go for the biggest honor of my career so far. So why not give it a try?” It worked. One of Lizzo’s reps got in touch with them, and shortly before the event, Marie found a package on their doorstep. Inside was the Lizzowore dress from the 2019 American Music Awards. A rep for Lizzo said the dress she wore to the Emmys was no longer in good condition. “I call it seductive cherry,” Marie said, describing the dress they received. Lizzo performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. The singer sent the dress to Marie after seeing their request on TikTok. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) feel beautiful Marie recorded another TikTok of opening Lizzo’s package. It was a moving and exciting moment for the poet. “The screams you hear for me are genuine, real screams, because I couldn’t believe it,” they said. Marie was able to walk the red carpet at the Out100 event in the beautiful dress and felt confident to do so. Marie was able to celebrate the night with confidence thanks to Lizzo’s dress. (Hamadi Prize) “It went from something that worried me to something that I will remember for the rest of my life,” they said. Marie said they reached out to Lizzo because they wanted to feel good at the biggest event of their writing careers. Now they want others to feel inspired. “I want all plus size people to feel as good as I felt last night,” Marie said. Produced by Brianna Gosse.

