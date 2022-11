Kelis and Moda Operandi brought everyone together for a fashion-filled ‘Club Moda’ party

Last night the palace jumped as revelers joined Moda Operandi for a 2000s-inspired takeover of Club Moda. For an even more memorable comeback, Kelis took the stage to perform milkshake and among the crowd were the style stars of the day, including Sienna Miller and Mischa Barton. I mean, could there be more noughties than that?! The fashionable party was held to celebrate the launch of the luxury online retailer’s party capsule, also known as Club Moda, which is a wishlist-worthy selection of 75 mini dresses, separates and accessories from 16Arlington, Diotima, DES_PHEMMES, Mnot , LaQuan Smith, Del Core, Khaite, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo, to name a few. And that wishlist certainly grew last night after seeing guest must-haves including Miller, Meghann Fahy, Camila Morrone, Jasmine Sanders, Lori Harvey, Jourdan Dunn, Camille Rowe, Paloma Elsesser, Lameka Fox and Ziwe. To keep the party going late, DJs Mona Matsuoka and Zack Bia played the best hits of the decade while enjoying cocktails of Body Vodka, Calirosa Tequila and organic wine from Avaline. Plus a slice of “Haute Pizza” from Jiannettos Pizza Truck on the way back to recover from all the dancing.

Also present were Lauren Santo Domingo of Moda Operandi Bambi Northwood Blyth, Mazdack Rassi and Zanna Roberts-Rassi, Nicky Hilton, Derek Blasberg, Samira Nasr, Charlotte Groeneveld, Christine Evangelista, Cathy Ang, Richie Shazam, Ivy Getty, Aweng Chuol , Ruby Aldridge, Maria Borges, Aamito Lagum, Megan Williams, Pritika Swarup, Teddy Quinlivan, Salem Mitchell, Selah Marley, Ines Rau, Alana Felisberto, Yan Yan Chan, Yves East, Leigh Lezark, Laquan Smith, Raul Lopez, Erik Torstenssson, Sergio Hudson, Josh Goot, Daniel Del Core, Rachel Scott, Michael Halpern, Kingsley Gbadegesin, Sarah Hoover, Lynette Nylander, Ming Lee Simmons, Zerina Akers, Christie Tyler, Ezra J William, Jessica Wang, Nicole Warne, Xenia Adonts, Tina Leung , Violetta Komyshan, and many more. Y2K, 4EVA. Feast your eyes on the night’s events, below:











































