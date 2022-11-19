Allison Janney is the latest actress to wear a see-through dress after Florence Pugh broke the internet and freed the nipple





In the past year, there has been more talk than ever about the “naked dress.” Celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, Megan Fox, Beyoncé and Florence Pugh have all worn see-through dresses with their own versions, and why not? I can assure you that each of them spends a lot of time looking good – you might as well show it off if you’re daring enough. This often caused a sort of ruckus, like the negative feedback Pugh received for freeing the nipple but that hasn’t stopped Allison Janney from becoming the latest actress to kill the see-through look. Allison Janney walked the carpet for the premiere of her latest film, People we hate at marriagein a Naeem Khan Fall 2022 turtleneck sequin dress. It’s a fresh take on the see-through dress trend that makes Janney look super confident in her own skin with black sparkles all over her. (Image credit: (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)) At the Los Angeles premiere, Janney reunites with co-stars from her latest film, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, alongside the rest of the cast. Check out the trio together and another look at the Mom the stunning dress of the star: (Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) People we hate at marriage follows siblings, played by Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, who reluctantly fly to London to attend their arrogant stepsister’s grand wedding. Allison Janney plays their mother and somehow gets into their hateful hijinks, with the trailer teasing all three of them ending up in jail one way or another. The film is now available to stream exclusively for those with a Amazon Prime Membership . Allison Janney has an amazing career in movies and TV and despite last year’s setback, with the shocking cancellation of Mom Janney will be next star alongside Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern in the AppleTV+ series, Mrs. American Pie, about a woman reconstructing her identity after being fired by her husband and his entourage. The actress will also star in a sci-fi romance titled True love with Gemma Chan and John David Washington scheduled for release on October 6, 2023. Wearers of see-through dresses were open to going through the wringer in the comments section to be technically covered up, while looking almost naked. Like in July, when Florence Pugh went for the sheer look in a bright pink Valentino gown for the brand’s haute couture show in Rome, Italy. After all the glamorous shots of the outfit making its rounds online, the actress spoke of critics who were “very upset with the size of my breasts and my body.” Other actresses like Jessica Chastain publicly came to her defense with Chastain saying it’s “threatening to some men” that women love their bodies without their permission. With an ongoing narrative of the entertainment industry promoting unrealistic depictions of bodies, it’s great to see more women in the industry talking about the scrutiny they receive and finding confidence in showing off their Hollywood physique. . Janney’s latest fashion moment seems to be making a statement that trendy fashion like the see-through dress isn’t just for 20s or 30s. At 62, she absolutely succeeds, as she does with just about every role she plays. But, of course, she doesn’t need our perception or approval to make her own interpretation of style and look great.

