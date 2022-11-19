SLUG Style: Shantelle Pace – SLUG Magazine

Fashion
Shantelle Pace is a Salt Lake City bartender who has cultivated a following online for her cocktail and mocktail tips, tricks, and ideas. As with his approach to creating cocktails, Pace’s fashion sense demonstrates a willingness to experiment and avoid convention.
Each month,slug styleintroduces a distinct member of the community and asks him why he is doing what he is doing. Explore more than clothes,slug styleis an attempt to showcase the people who flavor Salt Lake City through their personality and panache.
SLUG: Tell us about your experiences as a bartender and how it affected your sense of style.
Chantelle Pace: Before I was a bartender, I worked in a business, in a casual business. For me, working meant dressing well and speaking well. When I became a bartender, I realized that I had regained the freedom to express myself without my boss or HR coding me, and that freedom almost felt like a new life. It allowed me to experiment more with how I wanted to express myself.
How has your personal style evolved over time?
I gave myself more freedom to wear what I want, without worrying about what other people might think. As I grow out my hair, I’ve experimented with a wig, wearing more men’s clothes and just doing what I want knowing that, yeah, someone might think it’s weird, but I don’t care. really don’t care.
What are your stylistic influences? It could be a band, a decade, a fictional character, anything.
Outspoken, confident women living outside outdated gender norms. Think of an all-female biker gang, and there you have it.
You have become a popular content creator around cocktails and bartending culture! What was that ? What kind of personality are you trying to create for your job there?
God that was so fun and unexpected! It got to the point where I go out around SLC and every time I get noticed by someone. Many people loved finding a space for mocktail recipes. I try to be welcoming to everyone; a good bev is an experience everyone deserves even if you don’t drink alcohol. I feel so grateful when I hear other people like my content, and I want my page and I to be a safe and enjoyable space for people to enjoy.
What are your interests or hobbies outside of cocktails? What is a hobby or interest that you have that no one would notice asking you about?
Motorcycles, rollerblades and archery! I have a Harley Davidson Iron Sportster 883 which gives me a new love of life every spring for the first ride of the season. Two years ago, I also started dressing up as Santa (we’re called Shanti Clause), and I’ll be stuffing toys into my Santa bag and handing them out to kids in downtown SLC and will also leave $2 bills in town.
Are you still “hip” or would someone see you at the grocery store, for example, with fewer elements of your style?
Def not always on. Especially with the colder weather, I’m mostly sweaty.
Favorite cocktail?
Naked and famous fs.
If you had to describe yourself in three words, what would they be?
Goofy, passionate, ambitious
Of your general aesthetic, what detail says the most about you?
Shoes and hair always.
