Bringing French Fashion to Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From France to Waikiki, that’s the journey taken by a local businesswoman. Although it was a dream come true, the trip was not smooth.

Nestled between all the other fine boutiques on Waikiki’s Lewers Street Beachwalk, Coco Mango offers stylish women’s clothing with the perfect taste of Hawaii and France.

Coco Mango, Julie Chaminand said: “The owners of France in Tahiti. But they came here hoping to open a French-inspired store.

Store owner Stephanie Milin and her husband were no strangers to the islands. Their first trip together was to Hawaii and that’s also where they chose to get married.

Chaminand said: “The start was really good. I think the collection is very well suited to the client here, it’s tropical but not too crazy.

She continued: “And the French brands are 80%, then we have designers from Tahiti at local designers that we like to work with. Swimwear from Brazil and of course beautiful jewelry from France.

Unfortunately, the store’s early success was hit hard by the pandemic which came less than a year after opening its doors.

“The biggest challenge is that the business is on American soil, but the owner, because he’s not a US citizen, couldn’t get help from the government,” Chaminand said.

“So we still had to be open to keep the store in place about to lose the lease, so we have days without sales hands. We still had to pay the rent which was quite high,” added Chaminand.

She said they were finally starting to see signs of recovery, especially from the Asian market.

“But I think it will take a few more months for things to get back to a proper trend,” she said.

One customer said, “Super comfortable. Super versatile, what I love is that you can wear it casually, it’s all about the accessories.

For Julie, working at Coco Mango turned out to be the ideal solution.

“I used to wear this brand here when I was little a few years ago, so it brings back memories,” Chaminand explained.

Julie said she had no intention of working in retail. But the French connection with Stephanie and her husband was undeniable.

Chaminand said, “In fact, her husband and I met at the market. Out of the blue, I heard a French accent and we started chatting. One thing led to another, I started working here.

Looking to the future, she said the key to success was getting visitors back.

“We just need good tourism to be back. And when I said tourism, very widespread. Not just from the mainland but Australia and Asia, we just need everyone to come,” she said.

And until that happens, she said they’ll rely on the aloha spirit, but the distinctive French flair.

“The personal touch, and we care about people. We want people to feel good about being on vacation. We just want them to have some fun plays and enjoy the night out in Waikiki. That’s life? That’s life. Ha ha,” Chaminand said.