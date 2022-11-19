41 Best Nordstrom Black Friday 2022 Sales: Cashmere Sweaters, Seafood And Tumi Luggage





Thanksgiving is still a few days away, but the Nordstrom Black Friday sale has already started. With Items Up To 60% Off Both Nordström and Nordstrom Rackyou can save big on holiday gifts and travel gear for you and your family through November 29. While Nordstrom’s inventory tends to hang around for most of the sale, some products fly off the shelves proverbially (looking at you, La Mer produces), so don’t delay if you see something on sale that you are sure you want. To help you narrow down your shopping spree, we’ve combed through Nordstrom’s sales section to find the best deals for travelers, from Tumi luggage to the cashmere sweaters and leggings that make up our ideal airplane outfit. Below are the best Nordstrom Black Friday deals to shop today. Women’s clothing Nordstrom is often the place we turn to for comfy basics that fit perfectly into our travel uniform. During the Black Friday sale, many of the department store’s bestsellers are on sale, including the ultra-soft cardigan from Barefoot Dreams and a cashmere sweater made by Nordstrom, both of which are great layering pieces for air travel. You can also find items from Zella, Nordstrom’s in-house athleisure brand, on sale, as well as parts from Madewell. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan Nordstrom Signature Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Zella Restore Soft Legging with Pocket Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt Sweaty Betty Explorer Tapered Sports Pants Nordstrom Go-To High Waist Leggings Madewell Breeze woven linen-blend trousers Men’s clothes Thousands of men’s clothes are on sale right now, with offers from sports brands like Adidas, Nike and Zella, as well as more upmarket offerings like Barbour and AllSaints. Stock up on everything dress shirts suitable for winter weddings to the basics of Calvin Klein. Rhone Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt Navy Layer Slim Fit Saturday Trousers Nike Dri-FIT Vent Max Trousers Good Man Brand Chelsea Bomber Jacket Comfortable shoes A good pair of shoes to wear all day is an essential part of any travel uniform. This year’s Black Friday sale section is filled with deals on Men’s, Women’sand kids’ styles whether you’re looking for sneakers, sandals, dress shoes or slippers. One of our favorite sandals for lounging around the house, Airbnb or hotel, the Adidas Slide is 25% off. The North Face ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slippers Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballerina Blondo Bandit suede ankle boot BP Brayden Lug Chelsea Boot Beauty and skin care Whether you’re replenishing your own supply or shopping for the beauty guru in your life, the Nordstrom Black Friday sale offers plenty of discounts on top brands including Moroccan Oil, La Mer and Aveda. As with Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, there are a handful of sets filled with best-selling merchandise, some limited-edition, that make great gifts. Beyond packages, you can save on sunscreen, makeup, moisturizers, NuFace Devicesand more. Kiehls Ultimate Strength Hand Balm Moroccan Oil Moisture Repair Set Vacation Classic Sun Spray The Sea Transformation Box Luggage and backpacks Tumi always makes an appearance at Nordstrom sales, and this year there are discounted duffle bags and backpacks. We particularly like the Voyageur backpack, which can be filled to the brim and has plenty of pockets for easy organization. We’ll also keep an eye out for other suitcase deals. Ted Baker London Freds Briefcase AllSaints Alpha Leather Backpack Backpack Tumi Traveler Hilden Hand bags At the start of the sale, more than 400 handbags and wallets were on sale at Nordstrom. Save on shoulder bags, tote bags and fanny packs from popular brands like Madewell, Ganni and Frame. AAKS’ Fringe Tote, which is 45% off, is just begging to be brought on your next beach vacation. Frame Le Signature Mini Shoulder Bag AAKS gold fringed raffia tote Travel accessories While clothes, shoes, and beauty products can steal the show when it comes to discounts, plenty of travel accessories can be found in the home and gift sections. Watch rolls, jewelry holders, phone cases, and cozy airplane sets from Barefoot Dreams are just a few noteworthy offerings. Roll of 3 Capra leather watches Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Eye Travel Set Monica Vinader leather jewelry case Allsaints Cybelle leather phone holder on the neck Home and Gifts Upgrade your home décor and accessories with the softest blankets from Barefoot Dreams, an essential oil diffuser compact enough to take on the road, or a cozy waffle robe. The hostess in your life will appreciate a fresh new apron, especially when designed with a whimsical Marimekko print. Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Blanket Neom Wellbeing Pod Mini Essential Oil Diffuser Nordstrom Modern Waffle Robe Apron Marimekko Pieni Unikko

