South Carolina ends invitation to mainstream fashion





INVITATION 2022 GAMOCCK November 16-18, 2022

University of South Carolina Natatorium, Columbia, SC

SCY (25 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: 2022 Gamecock Swimming Invitational

2022 NCAA qualifying times

Recap of day 2 South Carolina put on another dominating performance tonight, winning all but one event in the final session of the competition. Hayley Mason opened the night opened winning the 1650 by nearly eight seconds over UNCW Brooke Knisely for a time of 16:28.92. On the men’s side, Raphael Davila led the field in 15:11.77, almost 24 seconds faster than his teammate Jose Castro. The 200 backstroke final was deep with the top six swimmers beating 2:00.00. Tatiana Salcutan won for South Carolina in 1:54.84, while Beautiful Pantano was second at 1:55.22, followed by Megan Maholic at 1:57.52. Salcutan’s time marked the third-best in program history, while Pantano moves up to fourth and Maholic takes tenth. Jane Smith and Dylan Scholes beat 50.0 in the 100 freestyle, with Smith winning in 48.98 and Scholes taking second place with a 49.12. Swimming marked the first time Scholes broke the 50.0 barrier. The only event South Carolina did not win was the men’s 100 freestyle, where UNCW Jacob Duracinskydid a time of 44.42. He beat second place Michel Laitarovsky (44.57) by 0.15 hundredths. Caroline from the south Liam Kern beat UNCW Aiden Duffy to be the only swimmer to dip below 2:00.0 tonight in the 200m breaststroke with a time of 1:59.41. South Carolina took the top five spots in the women’s 200 butterfly, led by Greta Pelzek (1:57.45). All five of their swimmers beat 2:00.0. Pelzek’s time was just short of her personal best, but her teammate Nicholle Tohtied his at 1:58.32. South Carolina’s A and B relays went 1-2 in the women’s final relay of the night. The A team of Jane Smith, Aubrey Chandler, Amy Riordanand Dylan Scholescombined to win in 3:16.43. Swimming marked the second fastest in program history. The men’s race was a little tighter, with the South Carolina team Guy Gropper, Marc Shperkin, Bad Gezmisand Michel Laitarovsky winning in 2:57.23, beating UNCW by just over a second. Final team scores: Women: South Carolina – 1818.50 UNCW-1107.50 Vanderbilt – 629 FGCU-611 South Georgia – 322 North Florida – 278 Gardner Webb – 264 Men: South Carolina – 1105 UNCW-853 Gardner Webb-676

