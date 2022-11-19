FSU men’s basketball falls in Florida, starts 0-4 for first time since 1959





Not even a rivalry game could save Florida State’s men’s basketball team from falling apart in epic fashion. The Seminoles (0-4) blew a 19-point lead in their 76-67 loss to arch-nemesis Florida (3-1) on Friday, in front of a crowd of 9,182 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center . Since the 1959-60 season, FSU has not started without a win in its first four games. The Seminoles have struggled to overcome having up to six scholarship players unavailable during this streak, which includes losses to Stetson (83-74), UCF (68-54) and Troy (79-72) . Prediction FSU football vs. Louisiana:Florida State Football Preview, Prediction vs. Louisiana FSU Women’s Basketball vs. Houston:How to watch: Florida State Women’s Basketball at Houston Cougars FSU cross-country skiing:Former Chilean Athletes Lead Seminoles to Nationals in Oklahoma Center Naheem McLeod (ankle), guard Chandler Jackson (thumb) and forward DeAnte Green (knee) returned from injury against the Gators. Forwards Jaylan Gainey (season-ending knee injury) and Baba Miller (16-game suspension) and guard Jeremiah Bembry (undisclosed injury) sat out for various reasons. To start this match, FSU built a lead as big as 43-24 in the first half. The Seminoles then gave up a 33-5 run to open the second half, which put them behind 59-48 with 10:42 to go. Guard Caleb Mills led FSU with 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting, but he committed six turnovers. Seminole guards Matthew Cleveland (14) and Darin Green Jr. (14) also hit double goals. Below are some takeaways from the loss of FSUs. Florida States not dominating the first half enough FSU played almost perfectly for the first 20 minutes, heading into halftime with a 43-26 lead. From effort and defense to shooting and rebounding, the Seminoles looked significantly better in virtually every way compared to their first three games. Florida shot just 8 of 29 (27.6%) from the floor and 1 of 12 (8.3%) from three-pointers. The Gators even went without a basket for 9:18, going 0 of 12 during that streak. They started 0 of 8 from beyond the arc and 3 of 20 (15%) overall. Darin Green Jr. (12 points on 4-of-5 shooting) and Cleveland (10 points, six rebounds) helped FSU to its best offensive half of the season. The Seminoles went 3 of 6 (50%) beyond the arc and 15 of 31 (48.4%) overall. But FSU quickly spat in the second half, giving up their lead in less than seven minutes. Colin Castleton continues his impressive journey Forward Colin Castleton played a major role in Florida’s furious comeback. The fifth-year senior had 19 of his 25 points in the second half. Castleton shot 9 of 14 on the game and went 7 of 10 from the free throw line. He also added nine rebounds and a block. Castleton had been borderline unstoppable to start the season, averaging 25.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and four blocks in its first three games. He dominated in a 71-55 win over the Seminoles last season, recording 16 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks. Next FSU will next host Mercer (1-2) at 6:30 p.m. Monday (TV: ACC Network). The Bears will have a quick turnaround after playing Winthrop at 2 p.m. Saturday. Contact Carter Karelsat [email protected] or follow him on [email protected]Carter Karels. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports). No one covers the Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat.Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tallahassee.com/story/sports/college/fsu/mensbasketball/2022/11/18/fsu-mens-basketball-falls-florida-starts-0-4-first-time-since-1959/10693193002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos