Ugly wild open critical homestand with bland loss to Penguins

ST. PAUL, Minn. It’s become a thing in Minnesota for fans to wrap the bottom bowl glass in the wild end zone with all sorts of handmade signs before every game.

On Saturday night, they may want to use Hallmark’s Get Well Soon cards for No. 1 goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

The average, intermediate, soft in every way Wild has enough problems in their lineup and in the game as a whole that they can’t afford to get too much of the kind of goalie they got from replacing Filip Gustavsson on Thursday night in a 6-4 loss to what had been a plummeting Pittsburgh Penguins team.

With Fleury on the injured list, it’s an opportunity for the 24-year-old Gustavsson to step in and provide some backbone to a shaky and convoluted squad that continues to sputter alarmingly near a quarter of the season. .

But Gustavssons MO has long been a goalkeeper capable of pulling off the incredible save, but moments or minutes later he gives up on the grueling softie. And that’s exactly what he did in his first start in place of Fleury against the Penguins.

Throw him a breakaway from Josh Archibald or Jake Guentzel?

No problem.

But a 45-foot wrist shot from Brock McGinn three minutes after Joel Eriksson Ek scored his first shorthanded goal to cut the deficit to 4-3?

Big problem.

McGinn, so hot right now. McGinn. Brock McGinn has four goals in his last five games. pic.twitter.com/deIBgxEG5n Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 18, 2022

That goal to put the Penguins up two with just over five minutes to go cemented Minnesota’s bland latest loss at home, this time to an opponent who had lost nine of their previous 11.

It was an ugly way to open a critical seven-game homestand a day after Eriksson Ek looked a reporter straight in the eye and said in a serious tone, this is an important homestand.

After Brandon Duhaime and Eriksson Ek scored 12 seconds apart in the second period to evaporate Pittsburgh’s 2-0 lead, the Wilds’ shorthanded and goalie crater en route to the Wilds’ sixth loss in eight home games (2-5-1) this season and third straight loss overall (0-2-1).

Brandon Duhaime with a bar beauty. pic.twitter.com/99osm7d51X NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2022

Kris Letang and Sidney Crosby, who had two goals and two assists and 19 game wins, each scored power-play goals to restore the Penguins to a two-goal lead, and Guentzel, of Woodbury, Minn., native and resident of Lake Elmo, lit up the Wild with a goal, two assists and six shots 15 minutes from home.

We want to win, Eriksson Ek said after his two-goal, four-shot effort (six more attempted). We want to compete and win hockey games. And at this time were not. If people were happy here, I would be more worried than I am right now.

Eriksson Ek was speaking after the Wild held a brief players-only meeting in which executives implored their teammates to uncover the identity of a hard-working, tough team that can pull off low-scoring wins. This is a team that traded 85-point man Kevin Fiala, lost No. 1 center Ryan Hartman (34 goals a year ago) long-term to injury and virtually played all season without Jordan Greenway , although his latest attempt to return to training is around the corner.

Still, the sloppy, reckless, unruly and unstructured play seen nearly every night is remarkable when you consider this mediocre 7-8-2 team amassed a franchise-record 113 points last season and netted the fifth-most number of NHL goals.

We have to understand that we are a very different team from last year, said veteran Marcus Foligno. We have a lot of new players in the line-up, and we have to find our identity and play for 60 minutes, and that’s how we have to win games. We have to win games 2-1. It’s gonna be ugly. We don’t have the firepower we thought we had.

And especially when two guys pulling the weight a lot this year may not have it, we need guys to step up. I just feel like we have to find our identity to become (a team) that wins close games.

The two guys Foligno was referring to are clearly Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, who are currently pressing and turning the pucks around at a brisk pace. Zuccarellos’ game took a dramatic turn for the worse in two weeks, and it was his turnover and weak bodychecking attempt that led to McGinns’ goal that had yet to be stopped.

Gotta have them,” said Gustavsson, who allowed two goals on the first three shots he faced in a four-shot first period. They come out of the skates of the players and I react to them late. When you play in the NHL you have to have them and give the team a chance to win the game.

Fun fact: Sidney Crosby has now scored the first goal of the game four times this season, which is tied for the league lead. pic.twitter.com/gsLyKGtALi Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 18, 2022

Just as Gustavsson had made three starts on Thursday, when he was thrown, he appears to be struggling to pick up the pucks. We saw that on his last home start when he conceded two quick goals to give a 2-0 lead, the second being a shot that Nico Sturm sneakily placed between the legs of defender Jon Merrills.

McGinn’s goal, shortly after Eriksson Ek scored the Wilds’ fourth shorthanded goal of the year, also passed Merrill.

Joel Eriksson Ek brings Minnesota to under 1 with a fine shorthanded goal #mnwild pic.twitter.com/RZvea1QwL4 Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) November 18, 2022

We were just tired of losing, Merrill said. It’s not something we want to feel comfortable with. I don’t know what it is right now.

Said Foligno: It’s quite frustrating right now. The goals come home and weren’t the strongest to bounce back from than we thought.

The reality is that Foligno is right that they are a very different team from last season.

Regardless of the loss of Fialas, Hartman’s injury has taken its toll on a roster that now has Freddy Gaudreau playing between Kaprizov and Zuccarello. Gaudreau is a good player, but he’s not a front-line center. Matt Boldy, who misses Fiala more than anyone, is on a below-par streak and hasn’t scored in seven games. Marco Rossi (one assist in 16 games) had another tough game and may need a trip down I-35 to fix what needs to be broken in Iowa. The growing pains he experiences some nights must be worrying him.

Mason Shaw took two bad penalties on Thursday, including one when the referees mistakenly put Connor Dewar in the box. His reckless baseball swing that clipped Sidney Crosby in the helmet put the Wild down two men and led Letangs to a 3-2 lead to down a three-quarter full arena with 1:40 left in the second after Duhaime and Eriksson Ek put the Wild back in the game.

Sam Steel and Tyson Jost haven’t added much, and Calen Addison is still trying to develop his game defensively since getting a job after Dmitry Kulikov was traded to Anaheim.

Every year is a new year, Merrill said. I think you never know what you have until you get out there and start competing. I think we had some new faces this year that we were still working in. As Moose said, (we were) just trying to find our identity and be consistent with it.

Now, the good news is that the Wild seem cautiously optimistic about Fleury, believing he could be back once he can come off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday’s game against Winnipeg. And Fleury was not only in the locker room after the game trying to cheer up the Gustavssons, but he also seemed in good spirits talking to Crosby in the hallway after the game.

The Wild declined to give an official schedule, although coach Dean Evason noted they hoped he would return sooner rather than later.

Playing in the NHL isn’t easy, Gustavsson said. It’s not going to be easy. We have to work much harder than we do now and find a way to win. It’s more fun to win. Everyone hates losing. We have to stop doing it.

But the bad news is that this potential make-or-break homestand only gets more complicated with a real Stanley Cup contender, the Carolina Hurricanes, next at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday night.

The Wild has a lot of work to do.

After the last home game, Evason admitted that the Wild weren’t good enough (meaning not skilled enough) to play high-risk, east-west-cute hockey. But with a light breeze that could have knocked the Wild’s forwards down Thursday night, they certainly don’t look tough enough or big enough to play a tight checking game either.

It’s no wonder Foligno says the Wilds are in between when it comes to who they are.

There are different components of our game that are going awry, Evason said. So we have to keep grinding. We have to keep plugging in. We thought we did a lot of good things in terms of reaching the net and getting chances. We just have to stay after this.

I hope they’re pissed off, not frustrated. Frustration will not help us. Being angry and hungry will help us.

Athleticisms Joe Smith contributed to this story.

(Photo by Filip Gustavsson as the puck passes him for a Sidney Crosby goal: Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press)