Charli D’Amelio falls during ‘DWTS’ dress rehearsal







Andre Portugal

November 18, 2022 Photo by: ABC/Raymond Liu, Charli D’Amelio via Instagram TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio recently shared a video of herself falling during dress rehearsal for the DWTS Semi-Final. As the last stages of Dancing with the stars season 31 is underway, the last remaining couples are doing everything they can to perfect their routines. Perhaps no other contestant can boast how seriously they take their dance rehearsals like Charli and Mark Ballas. Besides being a fan favorite, the couple back up the hype they bring with some top performances. Tripping over moves during rehearsals is a common occurrence, especially when they’re this far into the competition. Season 31 of DWTS wraps up in the coming week, with the finale set to air on November 21, 2022. In Charli’s recent failure video, fans can see the TikToker fall to the ground while rehearsing his Paso Doble semi-final. Luckily, it looks like the social media personality was fine right away, as she got up straight away. While this type of stumbling is pretty normal, she seems to be reaching her limit as she pushes through rehearsals in the latter stages of the show. Her recent fall proves that dancing seven days a week has detrimental effects on the physique. “Still out of breath, my legs are about to fall asleep,” Charli said. “I almost threw up at the end, also just before. I’m just like, feeling all the emotions at once. His partner Marc Ballas confirmed the mishap during dress rehearsals but is nonetheless proud of Charli. Ballas revealed he got scared when Charli had a brief ‘wipe out’ but shook it off after she got up. Fans are worried about Charli D’Amelio After performing two routines during the semis, Charli looked out of breath and paler than usual. Fans were quick to notice this and they took to Reddit to voice their concerns for the dancer. “Has anyone else noticed how terrified Charli was after that dance?” A fan commented on the thread. “Yes, it cost him a lot, it looks like stress. She said the dance rehearsal didn’t go well and she was freaking out before. Another fan replied. Ballas then posted a video to his Instagram Stories to calm concerned fans. The video shows the dance partners after performing their double routine for the night. All of their hard work got Charli back to the top of the leaderboard after getting perfect scores. If Charli were to receive a perfect ten in the finals, she would go down in history as the very first contestant to remain at the top of the leaderboard throughout the competition. Tell us what you think of this article





