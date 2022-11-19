A Sea of ​​Glitz and CostumeInside GQs 2022 Men Of The Year Party

Everyone here looks really stylish, cool and sexy. If anyone knows how to wave and then flatter a crowd, it’s QGs Will Welch. Certainly, the idea is that the annual Publications Man of the Year celebration brings out just that. The sleekest, coolest and, well, as Welch said. It’s pretty much the time of year when fashion parties heat up in LA and especially this Thursday night, but it’s hard to believe any of the surrounding events beat fashion (make it a capital F) QG brought to the West Hollywood edition.

QG cover star Zo Kravitz pondered her dress as she entered the room; Tyga donned a long, sparkly jacket that shone as he navigated the thick crowds of the night; stylist Maeve Reilly branded a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble, while Chloe Bailey arrived wearing a two-piece by the same designer (the brand had hosted an event with Kendall Jenner and FWRD just before). Meanwhile, the cameras flashed on the likes of Luka Sabbat, who arrived hand-in-hand with his Versace beau, model Jasmine Daniels. Comeback of the Year and cover star Brendan Fraser also attended the celebration.

Held in the same location as last year, the party spanned the indoor-outdoor space, as margaritas, espresso martinis and tasty finger foods floated everywhere, and a DJ blasted out tunes characterized by pumping bass and nostalgic disco melodies. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker occupied a table with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox; Evan Ross met some friends near the main bar. And fresh off the second season of white lotusHaley Lu Richardson was seen with her hands up, having a moment with the music.

Welch’s aforementioned compliment came just before he was awarded Pusha T, who sported Tom Browne for the evening, with the Belvedere-sponsored Big Fit of the Night award. Will follow an interpretation of Kid LAROI of his song Stay. Somehow it was only the start of the evening, and it wasn’t until a few hours later that the dance floor finally cleared and the revelers, surely reluctantly, wished good night to their peers.