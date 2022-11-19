The best online clothing stores for men: all budgets, all styles

Nowadays everyone – that is, every store – has a website, a site where you can buy pretty much anything they sell in person if they even have a physical store. At present, 23% of all purchases are made online. Accelerated by the pandemic, by 2024 this number could reach 30%. In Asia, it could rise even higher: 45%.

It’s hard to imagine e-commerce as an emerging industry, but it is, given that 77% of purchases are still made in person. That doesn’t make shopping online difficult, but sifting through large stores for smaller specialty stores isn’t always easy. That’s why we’ve done the work for you and broken down this database, ranking each store according to where it fits in the greater online shopping landscape.

Iconic department stores

We start, of course, with the old guard – the department stores you and your parents grew up shopping. These time-tested big-box stores are still active and they probably have what you’re looking for, whether it’s a gift for a loved one or for yourself. You’ll find a host of designer fragrances, back-up suits, high-end classic names and more.

Nordström

Nordstrom has been around since 1901, growing from a Seattle family store to one of the largest retail chains on the planet thanks to its exceptional customer service and wide selection. It’s an old standby when it comes to suits, but in recent years it’s also become a staple for niche labels.

Macy’s

Founded in 1858, Macy’s is an institution. The department store that became the mall’s anchor might be better preserved for discount shopping these days, but it has a few standout house brands.

Bloomingdale’s

Another New York-born department store, Bloomingdale’s, isn’t all that different from Nordstrom, but I’d say the latter has a better selection.

Neiman Marcus

A few years younger than Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus has been relied on for its line of designer products since its founding in Dallas, Texas in 1907.

Bergdorf Goodman

A New York institution, Bergdorf Goodman got its start as a tailor’s shop in 1899. Soon after, it became the first store to introduce ready-to-wear clothing. Today, you can look to top designers as well as trending streetwear brands.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Don’t confuse Saks with Saks OFF Fifth, which is the store’s discount undersell. Saks is working to better position itself in the age of e-commerce as fewer millennials are heading to malls than ever before.

Standards

If you’re looking for a wide selection of styles with a full inventory, there are a handful of retailers to choose from. These have a strong online presence with brands and designers that span the fashion spectrum. Whether you’re up to date with the latest designers or just need to brush up on the basics, these are the ones to know.

Lingonberry

Huckberry has you covered from your closet to your EDC to your home. You’ll find a range of classic Americana styles alongside performance sports gear and premium grooming products and more.

Mr Doorman

Mr. Porter’s product line spans from street to wearables and everything in between. In addition to its wide selection of luxury goods, it also produces top-notch editorial content.

END.

Based in the UK, END. offers a wide range of brands in an equally wide range of styles, from streetwear and workwear to avant-garde and minimalist.

wacky

A hub of around 1,000 different brands, Farfetch specializes in luxury – and international, to be exact. It’s an eclectic outfit for the finer things, from Thom Browne pleated skirts to Off-White sneakers.

matches fashion

Matches Fashion goes for smaller labels, as well as good stuff from the biggest names. You’ll find the best of the best on Matches Fashion at mid to high luxury prices.

SSENSE

Another site to read and buy, SSENSE is a must-have for those who love designer brands (and their dogs, too).

Avant-garde and streetwear

Maybe you love fashion with a capital “F”. These stores have a penchant for the avant-garde and the next. From punk labels, upcoming streetwear names and cult Japanese brands, these retailers have you covered from head to toe.

Haven

A mainstay of Japanese brands and hard-to-find technical clothing, Canada’s Haven is a mecca for those who love the Japanese side of streetwear.

Slam Jam

“Clothing and attitude for the global underground,” the outlet claims. The Italian-American operation specializes in absurd streetwear and eccentric luxury, i.e. drug-referencing caps and [email protected]

bodega

A hub for everything from collaborative sneakers to Seth Rogen’s weed brand, Bodega is a bi-coastal retail operation with a solid site and drop-down sales section.

Dover street market

Dover Street Market is a place to discover new brands and juggles better than almost any other store. As the brainchild of Rei Kawakubo, you’ll find all of Comme Des Garçon’s sub-labels, but you’ll also find them next to emerging skate brands and designers.

union

For decades, Union has served the world of streetwear, but has since expanded its offering to include next-level designers, often being among the first to introduce the world to the next hot item.

Our

An A+ spot for rare sneaker releases, Our is located in an airy, street-level space in Chicago, but its online store serves shoppers around the world.

Mohawk General Store

A great place for gifts, Mohawk General Store, as the name suggests, sells a bit of everything: men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, homewares and more, all with a slight California flair and an eye for quality craftsmanship.

Japanese / Workwear

More into the Japanese/American vibe? There is no shortage of retailers offering Eastern versions of Western classics from well-known brands such as Engineered Garments, Visvim and Kapital. Some of these stores lean more into the denim and workwear worlds while others are more into wabi-sabi. Either way you go, you’ll probably get your fix at one of these stores.

Standard and strange

Standard & Strange’s inventory list is truly impressive, and the Oakland-based store continues to get labels that no other store manages to get. Fans of denim, workwear and reproduction should have this shop at the top of their list.

Nepenthe

As an umbrella for many of today’s fashion-forward brands, Nepenthes is a must-have for those who like to experiment with their style.

self-edge

Self Edge is credited with introducing a number of Japanese labels to the United States and if you’ve heard of a hardcore denim brand, it’s probably because of them.

Medium sized gems

These stores might not have the biggest footprint, but they make up for that with a stellar brand list. They might not help you put on the flashiest outfits, but these stores are run unlike many others.

stag layouts

With retail stores in Austin and Dallas, Stag Provisions leans a bit west, maybe even a bit south, but stocks brands from around the world. The selection is varied and excellent and very buyable whatever the season.

No man walks alone

Born online from fashion forums, No Man Walks Alone offers a wider range of styles beyond its solid ensemble, making it a one-stop-shop for many style enthusiasts.

canoe club

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Canoe Club brings #menswear to a wider audience. Its eclectic offering includes a mix of Japanese and American brands.

