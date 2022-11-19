Top Fashion Stories of the Week: November 18

This week, many fashion brands looked to the future. Among them, Balenciaga has officially left Twitter, reshaping its online presence following the tech giant’s acquisition by Elon Musk. Este Lauder acquired Tom Ford in a deal valued at US$2.8 billion, marking the largest acquisition ever by the cosmetics conglomerate; and Louis Vuitton has unveiled plans to transform its Paris headquarters into its very first luxury hotel. In the present, however, the Brooklyn Museum has opened its Thierry Mugler: Couturissimeexhibition, Central Cee starred in Jacquemus’ Winter 2022 campaign and the highly anticipated Stssy x Dries Van Noten collab has finally arrived.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.

Balenciaga left Twitter





Balenciaga has officially left Twitter after the acquisition of Elon Musks. The Demna-led label’s decision to abandon the platform comes after several major companies, including General Motors and Dyson, suspended their advertising campaigns on Twitter.

fashion company reports that in recent years fashion brands have increasingly relied less on Twitter to generate digital buzz around new drops and collections. Balenciaga, however, is no stranger to sparking heated discussions on the platform; more recently, the Kering-owned label has sparked conversations for its US$1,790 leather trash bags and US$950 Crocs.

For now, it is uncertain whether other high fashion brands will also abandon the social media platform.

Este Lauder acquired Tom Ford for $2.8 billion





Este Lauder has officially acquired Tom Ford in a deal valued at approximately US$2.8 billion, marking the largest acquisition ever by the cosmetics conglomerate.

Este Lauder’s acquisition of Tom Ford Brands is expected to close in the first half of 2023, depending on the speed of regulatory approvals. Thanks to the sale, Ford earned the title of billionaire, accordingForbes, which estimated the designer will earn $1.1 billion in cash from the sale, after taxes. Once the deal is finalized, he will remain the brand’s “creative visionary” until 2023.

fashion company reported that Tom Ford had been looking for a possible sale since this summer. In August, Este Lauder was reported to be in talks about buying the brand in a deal that valued the label at US$3 billion. Notably, Este Lauder beat out other major luxury parent companies, including Kering, in the sale.

Louis Vuitton has unveiled plans to transform its Paris headquarters into its first luxury hotel





Louis Vuitton(PARIS:MC.PA+0.20%)Chairman and CEO Michael Burke has revealed plans to transform the Parisian headquarters of French fashion houses into a huge complex that will include the first-ever Louis Vuttion hotel and the brand’s largest global storefront, according to a new interview withWWD.

The colossal transformation began this week, with the launch of a new experiential installation titled LV Dream. There, a 20,000-square-foot pop-up houses an exhibition highlighting the House’s high-end artist collaborations, a café and chocolaterie from Cheval Blanc Paris’ pastry chef, and a gift shop. The temporary space, which is expected to remain open for a year, will most likely be transformed into Louis Vuitton’s largest store, according to Burke. The hotel is expected to occupy another 400,000 square foot area of ​​the building over the next five years.

The Brooklyn Museum opened itsThierry Mugler: CouturissimeExposure





Exhibited first at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, then in Germany, the Netherlands and France, theThierry Mugler: Couturissimethe exhibition has officially landed at its final destination: New York CitysBrooklyn Museum. There, exhibition curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot and the museum’s chief fashion curator Matthew Yokobosky adapted the historic, boundless showcase for the New York fashion crowd, now on view from November 18, 2022 through May 7. 2023.

Covering haute couture creations and never-before-seen archives, the exhibition houses more than 100 looks (most of which are presented for the first time) as well as accessories, videos, photographs, sketches and perfumes that define the unequivocal imprint of Manfred Thierry Mugler on fashion. At the Brooklyn museums, Morris A. and Meyer Schapiro Wing and Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Gallery, the exhibition defends Mugler’s portfolio that changes the industry by theme, separating the interests of designers into rooms dedicated to fantasy , glamour, science fiction, eroticism and nature. world.

The constant innovations, inventions and avant-garde architectural silhouettes in Mugler’s work marked an era, Loriot said. Her singular style has found a place in fashion history that still has a powerful influence on today’s generation of designers, not only because of her designs, but also because of the strong message of inclusivity, diversity and empowerment in their work.

Brooklyn Museum TicketsThierry Mugler: Couturissimethe exhibition can be booked onmuseums website.

The Stssy x Dries Van Noten collab is here





After A$AP NAST teasers and a campaign featuring the Red Hot Chilli Peppers Chip,Stssy and Dries Van Noten’s long-awaited collaboration has officially arrived.

Across the collection, the partnership spawns a slew of designs denoted by Stssys So-Cal style and Dries’ versatile codes. Among them are double branded tie-dye t-shirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts, as well as collared shirts, printed baggy jeans and rhinestone blazer and pants. There are also a number of ready-made outerwear items, as well as a range of bomber jackets, crew necks, baggy pants and vests, all made from fabrics ranging from corduroy to leather.

The collection is now availableon the official StssyandDries Van Notenwebsites, as well as on allDover street market Locations. See the full lookbook here.

Daniel Arsham turned the Tiffany & Co. design into US$59,000Eroded bronze Tiffany padlock





Daniel ArshamFuture relicsare among the most prestigious collector’s items in the field of art; so naturally, Tiffany & Co. needed to join. Working in tandem, the two created a piece titledEroded bronze Tiffany padlockunder Tiffany’s new “Lock” collection.

Arsham looked to the luxury jewelry brand’s archives to create a limited run of 99 sculptures, each of which resembles the artist’s classic ruined work and the brand’s signature blue tone. Inside, a bangle, designed in collaboration with Arsham, is in 18-carat white gold and set with diamonds and tsavorites.

About the project, Arsham said: “It’s very personal to me, but there’s also an element of history in it, a connection between generations of craftsmanship, between function and design, between the ‘craftsmanship and beauty’. These are the elements that make Tiffany so unique, the elements that allow it to always refine the happy medium between heritage and modernity. I wanted to create a work of art to celebrate this.

The collaboration will be available for a whopping $59,000 at select Tiffany & Co. stores on December 1.

Central Cee featured in Jacquemus’ winter 2022 campaign





24-year-old Londoner Central Cee is a rapper, songwriter and now, thanks to Jacquemus, fashion’s latest muse. After attending the presentation of French labels FW22 LE PAPIER in Arles, France, earlier this year (and appearing publicly in several of the brand’s oldest models), the British artist is now the face of the campaign. Jacquemus Winter 2022, Neve World.

In the countryside, shot down byOliver Hadlee Pearch and styled by Imruh Asha, Central Cee flaunts the brand’s most comfortable sweaters, scarves, balaclavas, gloves, hats and headbands. Under the creative direction of Simon Porte Jacquemus, the collection operates on a kaleidoscopic color palette, including shades of blue, purple, pink, red, off-white, orange and brown.

Among the range, a fluffy long-sleeved polo shirt features a collar with two-button closure, ribbed cuffs and contrast hem, while the fuzzy cargo pants are cut at mid-rise, with patch pockets and a similar two-tone hem. The balaclava, which works with a visor, features a fitted shape and embroidered iconography on the front. Along the same lines, a bucket hat encapsulates its wearer in smooth ombre tones with identical logo work.

Indulge in the Jacquemus Neve World Winter 2022 campaign, featuring Central Cee, here.

Balenciaga has opened its largest American flagship in Miami





Balenciagaon officially opened its largest US flagship in the Miamis Design District on Tuesday. The two-story, 786-square-meter space, which previously existed as two separate stores for the brand’s men’s and women’s collections, builds on creative director Demnas Raw Architecture’s concept with luxury retail codes re-evaluated and structural interior designs.

Inside, Art Deco floors, paying homage to Miami’s distinct design history, are chipped; and overturned enamel basins under benches that are held together with unusual cactus material. Walls appear corroded and industrial railings are applied as finishes, all in an attempt to challenge the notion of authenticity. There, Balenciagas’ finest offerings of ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories and objects are deployed in perfect juxtaposition with their backdrop.

The Balenciagas Miami Design District flagship is now open at the address below. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Balenciaga Miami Design District

151 NE 41st Street

Miami, Florida 33137

United States