Olivia Wilde stuns in gold-plated dress at ‘Women Talking’ premiere





Gold Rush ! Olivia Wilde was a vision women who talk premiere in Beverly Hills on Thursday, November 17. The director, 38, dazzled photographers in a gold-plated dress by Gabriela Hearst. The luxurious look featured a metallic chest plate over a long sleeve black dress with a flared skirt. Wilde paired the number with black platform heels and minimal jewelry. Her hair was done in a shaggy but chic ponytail. If the set looks familiar to you, Zendaya popularized the fashion when she donned hot pink Tom Ford armor at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards. Gwyneth Paltrow wore the same piece on the February 2020 cover of Harper’s Bazaar. Wilde has showcased a number of eye-catching ensembles over the past few weeks. For the 2022 Baby2Baby gala in West Hollywood, the don’t worry darling The star showed some skin in a daring two-piece set by Magda Butrym. The sexy outfit included a micro crop top and wide pleated skirt. She teamed the garment with dangling gold earrings and a low ponytail. She also delivered drama at the LACMA Art + Film gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. That night, she called on Gucci, wearing a sequin dress from the fashion house. The glitzy design was outfitted with a purple and silver zigzag pattern and included a plunging neckline. The Accommodation alum accessorized with red latex gloves and wore pink sandal heels. Another standout fall fashion moment came from the Women in Film Honors, which Wilde attended in a Saint Laurent outfit. The form-fitting black dress featured a cutout above the waist and a hooded construction. Wilde added chunky bangles to finish off the outfit. Although Wilde has a reputation for killing the red carpet, she actually prefers to dress up. She opened up about her fashion choices in a 2020 interview with In the stylesaying: I’ve always pretended to be a teenager from the start. She added: My most comfortable state is when I’m wearing low-rise jeans, sneakers and a sweatshirt. In this, I’m unstoppable. And if I’m wearing high waisted jeans, I can’t let my belly expand. Regarding his style of rest, the To change the actress opts for classic white t-shirts, cozy cardigans, baggy jeans, baggy pants and activewear.

