Fashion
Vanderbilt Mens Basketball crushes Morehead State, 76-43 – The Vanderbilt Hustler
Thanks to great performances from Tyrin Lawrence and Liam Robbins, the Commodores outscored the Eagles in brilliant fashion.
After a two-game winless streak at home, the Commodores ended their unlucky streak by defeating Morehead State 76-43.
As the students headed out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Commodores returned to the West End after a successful trip to Philadelphia, Pa., where they beat Temple in OT, 89-87. They were hoping to bring their record down to .500 with a win over the Eagles, and thanks to standout performances from Tyrin Lawrence and Liam Robbins, they passed Morehead State.
It was a big win for us. I think our starters came out and really set the tone,” coach Jerry Stackhouse said.
The game started with the teams exchanging baskets. A good low play from Morehead State allowed the Eagles to follow Vanderbilt early, tying the game at 6-6 four minutes into the first half. Then the Commodores took over.
First, Vanderbilt rode an 11-0 streak that included four points from Robbins, three from Jordan Wright, two from Ezra Manjon and two from Myles Stute. After a basket from Morehead State, the Commodores went on another 9-0 run, with seven of those points coming from Lawrence. The home side finally pushed their lead to 38-13 before halftime, thanks to a 12-5 run at the end of the first period.
In the first half, Vanderbilt shot 51.5% from the field versus 20% conversion rate for Moreheads. The stifling Commodores defense came with a dominating 27 rebound spread for the home team to just 14 for the opposing team. In terms of individual performance, Lawrence was incredibly efficient, going 6 of 7 with 13 points and 4 rebounds.
I just wanted to come out and set the tone, get the guys going, Lawrence said. We wanted to approach them early and not give them confidence.
Vanderbilt’s only danger would be to start the second half sleepy and allow Morehead to climb back into the game. The Stackhouses team wasn’t going to let that happen.
The Commodores opened the second period with an 8-2 series with baskets from Quentin Millora-Brown, Stute and Lawrence. As the half progressed, Stackhouse was able to get meaningful minutes for some of their young players. Malik Dia played 15 minutes and had 9 points to show, while Noah Shelby earned the first points of his career with a 3-pointer midway through the half. He would also add another score from beyond the arc later in the day. Colin Smith and Lee Dort also had strong minutes, giving Vanderbilt fans a taste of the future as the two combined for three points, six rebounds, two assists and a pair of blocks.
I thought they had done a great job. It was a case where when we get that kind of separation, that’s where they can get those reps. There’s no way to get it other than to get out there and play, Stackhouse said of his young players. We have guys who are developing and I’m glad we were able to bring them into the game to gain more experience.
Vanderbilt continued to dominate the Eagles, winning the second half 38-28. Overall, Vanderbilt took the win 76-43 thanks to their dominance on defense and a great shooting effort. The Commodore offense seemed much more in tune against a lesser opponent, with constant drives from players like Manjon and Lawrence which, in turn, resulted in ejections for open 3-pointers or secondary drives to the rim. The Black and Gold ended their night with a shooting percentage of 49.2%.
Defensively, Vanderbilt didn’t allow many easy field goals. By contesting shots and grabbing rebounds, the Commodores limited the Eagles to 27% shooting and outshot them 50-33. All in all, this performance was exactly what Stackhouse and his team needed for a complete game on both ends of the court.
Vanderbilt will be back in action on Nov. 23 at 11 p.m. CST when they take on Saint Marys College at the Paycom Wooden Legacy Tournament in Anaheim, Calif.. It will be a tough game for the Commodores as the Gaels enter the tilt ranked at No. 22 on KenPom.
All games are important, Stackhouse said of the teams’ upcoming tournament. We are looking to get out and enjoy a great environment.
|
Sources
2/ https://vanderbilthustler.com/2022/11/18/vanderbilt-mens-basketball-crushes-morehead-state-76-43/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vanderbilt Mens Basketball crushes Morehead State, 76-43 – The Vanderbilt Hustler
- SORACOM files for listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
- Maya Jama: Are Maya Jama and Stormzy Back dating?
- UK Championship: Ronnie O’Sullivan loses 6-0 to Ding Junhui in the quarterfinals at York | snooker news
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Will Donald Trump get his Twitter account back? Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson, Babylon Bee get theirs back
- Arunachal Donyi Polo Airport Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates first Greenfield Airport in Arunachal Pradesh
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Climate talks tense as US resists Europe’s aid plan
- Table tennis Asian Cup 2022 LIVE: Manika Batra loses 4-2 to Japan’s Mima Ito in ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup semi-finals
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Olivia Wilde stuns in gold-plated dress at ‘Women Talking’ premiere