Vanderbilt Mens Basketball crushes Morehead State, 76-43 – The Vanderbilt Hustler

After a two-game winless streak at home, the Commodores ended their unlucky streak by defeating Morehead State 76-43.

As the students headed out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Commodores returned to the West End after a successful trip to Philadelphia, Pa., where they beat Temple in OT, 89-87. They were hoping to bring their record down to .500 with a win over the Eagles, and thanks to standout performances from Tyrin Lawrence and Liam Robbins, they passed Morehead State.

It was a big win for us. I think our starters came out and really set the tone,” coach Jerry Stackhouse said.

The game started with the teams exchanging baskets. A good low play from Morehead State allowed the Eagles to follow Vanderbilt early, tying the game at 6-6 four minutes into the first half. Then the Commodores took over.

First, Vanderbilt rode an 11-0 streak that included four points from Robbins, three from Jordan Wright, two from Ezra Manjon and two from Myles Stute. After a basket from Morehead State, the Commodores went on another 9-0 run, with seven of those points coming from Lawrence. The home side finally pushed their lead to 38-13 before halftime, thanks to a 12-5 run at the end of the first period.

In the first half, Vanderbilt shot 51.5% from the field versus 20% conversion rate for Moreheads. The stifling Commodores defense came with a dominating 27 rebound spread for the home team to just 14 for the opposing team. In terms of individual performance, Lawrence was incredibly efficient, going 6 of 7 with 13 points and 4 rebounds.

I just wanted to come out and set the tone, get the guys going, Lawrence said. We wanted to approach them early and not give them confidence.

Vanderbilt’s only danger would be to start the second half sleepy and allow Morehead to climb back into the game. The Stackhouses team wasn’t going to let that happen.

The Commodores opened the second period with an 8-2 series with baskets from Quentin Millora-Brown, Stute and Lawrence. As the half progressed, Stackhouse was able to get meaningful minutes for some of their young players. Malik Dia played 15 minutes and had 9 points to show, while Noah Shelby earned the first points of his career with a 3-pointer midway through the half. He would also add another score from beyond the arc later in the day. Colin Smith and Lee Dort also had strong minutes, giving Vanderbilt fans a taste of the future as the two combined for three points, six rebounds, two assists and a pair of blocks.

I thought they had done a great job. It was a case where when we get that kind of separation, that’s where they can get those reps. There’s no way to get it other than to get out there and play, Stackhouse said of his young players. We have guys who are developing and I’m glad we were able to bring them into the game to gain more experience.

Vanderbilt continued to dominate the Eagles, winning the second half 38-28. Overall, Vanderbilt took the win 76-43 thanks to their dominance on defense and a great shooting effort. The Commodore offense seemed much more in tune against a lesser opponent, with constant drives from players like Manjon and Lawrence which, in turn, resulted in ejections for open 3-pointers or secondary drives to the rim. The Black and Gold ended their night with a shooting percentage of 49.2%.

Defensively, Vanderbilt didn’t allow many easy field goals. By contesting shots and grabbing rebounds, the Commodores limited the Eagles to 27% shooting and outshot them 50-33. All in all, this performance was exactly what Stackhouse and his team needed for a complete game on both ends of the court.

Vanderbilt will be back in action on Nov. 23 at 11 p.m. CST when they take on Saint Marys College at the Paycom Wooden Legacy Tournament in Anaheim, Calif.. It will be a tough game for the Commodores as the Gaels enter the tilt ranked at No. 22 on KenPom.

All games are important, Stackhouse said of the teams’ upcoming tournament. We are looking to get out and enjoy a great environment.