Iman’s decades-long battle against racism in the fashion industry | Culture

Iman has tolerated a lot during her formidable modeling career: covers that made her face look gray, makeup artists who claimed they didn’t have the proper makeup for her, fabricated rivalries with other black models, and a historic pay gap caused only by the color of his skin. skin. In a recent interview, Iman, the model who dominated the fashion industry in the 1970s and 1980s, opened up about the prejudice and racist episodes she experienced during her magnificent and pioneering career. When I got here, one of the things I faced [] was that there was a pay gap between black models and white models, and I couldn’t figure it out, she said The envelope.

The founder of Iman Cosmetics is a passionate campaigner for racial equality. She says she turned down several jobs because they offered her a lower rate than her white counterparts. She refused to accept the status quo excuse that was so common at the time. In the interview, Iman recalls telling his agent that the difference was a racist attack. She said she told him: I want to be paid for services rendered, which simply means, I want to be paid for the same work that she does. Three months later, they called her back, offering her the rate she was asking for.

At 67, Iman remains a style icon, as evidenced by her appearance at the 2021 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz (FilmMagic)

Born Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid, 67-year-old model and widow of the late musician David Bowie with whom she has a daughter Lexi has been one of the most critical and proactive voices in the fight against the historic injustices black models have faced in the industry. In 2013, Iman founded the Diversity Coalition, an organization to call out designers such as Phoebe Philo, Marc Jacobs and Victoria Beckham who refuse to include racially and ethnically diverse models.

The model was married to David Bowie from 1992 until the musician’s death in 2016. Kevin Mazur (WireImage)

Iman also spoke about the shameful incidents that continued even when she transcended the catwalk to become a pop icon. For example, the model notes that the fashion industry has pitted black models against each other. What I saw in America when I came here in 1975 is how [the fashion industry] deliberately pitted black models against each other. [The attitude was] you have to dethrone one to take the place of another, but we could see a lot of white top models working at the same time. Taxis refused to pick her up. A magazine editor once called her a white woman dipped in chocolate. Iman did not receive equal treatment even when she was at the height of her career. One of the most revealing examples came minutes before she starred in an op-ed for vogue magazine, when a makeup artist asked her if she had brought her own foundation from home because they ran out of shades for the black models. After appearing with a gray face in the pages of the bear, Iman threw herself into the fight against the white hegemonic paradigm and founded her own makeup line. In the 1990s, she launched Iman Cosmetics, the first beauty brand designed for dark skin; in doing so, she paved the way for others, like Rihannas Fenty Beauty.

Today, Iman is the embodiment of a successful woman who has managed to overcome the racist and insulting prejudices she faced. The Somali model is the daughter of an ambassador and a gynecologist, speaks five languages ​​and studied political science. Nevertheless, Peter Beard, the photographer who discovered Iman in downtown Nairobi, made up a more exotic story about his origins: Beard told the press that I didn’t speak a word of English, let alone any other tongues, that I kept goats! I am a daughter of ambassadors! she called back.

In her early days, although she was a cosmopolitan and educated young woman, Iman wore typical African clothing that matched the tribal image that others attributed to her. Bettmann (Bettmann Archive)

The reality of Iman’s discovery is very different from Beard’s version: in 1975, when the photographer offered her to pose in front of his camera, the 18-year-old girl accepted his proposal in exchange for a sum equivalent to her college tuition, close to 8,000 (about $7,903). Although she initially played the game, it didn’t take long for Iman to show her true aptitude: he asked me if I had ever been photographed, and I was very insulted. Because I thought, Oh, there you go, a white guy who thinks Africans have never seen a camera in their life! the model remembered it. Four months later, she had a one-way ticket to New York and was about to embark on one of the most storied careers in fashion history.

The muse of Yves Saint Laurent and Thierry Mugler is not the only black model to denounce the pay gap between black and white models. In the United States, the pay gap is around 21%, on average, according to the Lean Ins study non-profit foundation.

I remember the girls I found, like my best friends in the industry, Cara [Delevingne] and Karlie [Kloss], I know their rate was different from mine, even though we were doing the same jobs… When I think about it, it’s so fucked up, like what’s the difference? But clearly the difference is skin tone, British model Jourdan Dunn said on a podcast. In 2022, dozens of black models continue to demonstrate the lack of beauty and hair care products designed for them.

The Somali model was one of the most persecuted faces in the fashion industry. Here she is pictured walking down the catwalk at a Thierry Mugler fashion show in Paris in 1984. Daniel SIMON (Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

In today’s digital landscape, influencers like Rachel Duah and Adesuwa Ajayi confirmed that companies and agencies offer them up to five times less than their white peers. Naomi Campbell said she cried after seeing his gray face on the cover of Vogue Italy. Joan Smalls, who donated 50% of her 2020 earnings to the Black Lives Matter movement, talks about racism in the industry as a constant battle: There were so many times where I had to face issues against my race in this industry because I was their symbolic black girl. The campaigns and editorials I had to share while my counterparts managed it on their own. Clearly, the fight for justice that Iman started decades ago still has a long way to go.