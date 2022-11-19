Sienna Miller wears a low-cut lilac corset dress in New York

Sienna Miller looked ultra glamorous on Thursday night as she enjoyed a night out in New York’s SoHo.

The actress, 40, showed off her stunning physique in a low-cut midi dress with a corset bodice for the evening, which was held at the famous hotspot The Palace.

Her garment featured a thigh-grazing slit, as she pulled back her blonde locks in a tousled style, with a few locks left to fall into a slight curl.

In style: Sienna Miller, 40, looked ultra glamorous in a low-cut midi dress with a corset bodice on Thursday night as she enjoyed a night out in New York’s SoHo

Sienna added a dewy makeup palette to her look, complete with a soft pink lip and a nude eyeshadow brush.

The star made sure all the attention was on her as she kept props to a minimum for her night out in Lower Manhattan.

Many other stars were also present at the party, which celebrated the launch of Club Moda, described as an exclusive early years-inspired party capsule.

In town: Sienna was in high spirits as she partied with American socialite Lauren Santo Domingo

Celebrities such as Jourdan Dunn, Camille Rowe and White Lotus star Meghann Fahy all looked glamorous for the big party.

It comes after the Sienna put on a doting display with boyfriend Oli Green last week as the pair enjoyed an NBA date.

During the day, Sienna couldn’t contain her smiles as her handsome model, who is 15 years her junior, planted a sweet kiss on her hand while watching the New York Knicks beat the visiting Detroit Pistons.

All the stars: Sienna (right) and Lauren (left) posed with singer Kelis (centre), the pop star wearing a pink pantsuit

Sienna and Oli have been dating since February, making a string of sweet appearances together since going public with their relationship.

Addressing her love life, the star recently said she spent years investing in a relationship with someone who was “a leaky bucket of a person”.

The actress revealed that she thought she would be married with children in her thirties, but the relationships she had during those years didn’t work out.

Talk to British vogue, Sienna said, “I had invested what felt like important years in something that was just a bucket leaking from one person. I wasted time. And I felt like time was really my currency.

She was quick to point out that she wasn’t referring to Tom Sturridge, who she dated from 2011 to 2015 and shares ten-year-old daughter Marlowe with.

But the couple proved they are on good terms recently, as they partied at Glastonbury Festival this summer with their respective partners – Oli and Alexa Chung.

Prior to her relationship with Tom, Sienna was engaged to fellow actor Jude Law in 2004 after popping the question on Christmas Day.

He apologized to her in July the following year for having an affair with his children’s nanny.

Sienna also had a high-profile affair with actor Bathlazar Getty in 2008.

Reflecting on how difficult her 30s were, she added: “There was a lot of anxiety. Relationships had not worked out, I imagined that I would be married with three children, being a wonderful mother. I like being a mother. It’s what I do best.