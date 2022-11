The 20 best winter sneakers 2022, tested by a fashion expert

Courtesy of the retailer DRESS FOR winter makes a lot of sense until you get to your shoes. Add an extra layer of Heat Tech, pull on a puffer jacket, complete with a winter beanie and wrap it all up with a scarf. Sure. Things get tricky when it comes to choosing the right footwear to ensure your extremities stay warm and dry. Really, there’s nothing worse than being stuck in an unexpected sleet or snow situation and realizing that your daily kicks won’t be enough. Whether you’re planning a training session or just getting from point A to point B, having a solid winter sneaker in your arsenal is your best bet to avoid slip-ups and general discomfort from poor conditions. climatic. The weather may be bad, but that doesn’t mean your dogs have to suffer. What should you look for when selecting a winter sneaker? First, make sure there is a water resistant or ideally waterproof finish on most of the upper. Gore-Tex is famous for its waterproofing, optimized breathability and insulation technology, and can be found in many of our featured selections. Traction is just as important. Opt for a thick rubber sole that offers mobility and grip even on the most difficult terrain. Below, you’ll find twenty of our favorite winter sneakers, including hiking boots, walking shoes and running shoes, to help you brave the elements in style. Advertising – Continue Reading Below UGG High weather in Baysider Hoka One One Anacapa GORE-TEX® Socks Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Winter Gore-Tex® adidas Terrex Free Hiker Gore-Tex Hiking Boots nike Men’s React Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex Waterproof Trail Running Shoes New balance Mid-Moc Caravan v2 Solomon Navy & Black Salomon Edition Work In Progress Shelter Cswp Boots Nordic projects Gray Arktisk Waterproof Sneakers The north face Larimer Waterproof Mid Boots Suits you Re Ember Vistaverse Sneakers merrel Men’s Moab Speed ​​Gore-Tex® Shapes Arctic 600 Chelsea nike Air Force 1 Low Sp X Undercover ECCO Soft7 Tred GORE-TEX® Winter Boot DISAPPOINTMENT Kaha 2 GTX Waterproof Hiking Boot SOREL Mac Hill™ Lite Trace Waterproof Boot Prada Cloudbust Thunder high-top sneakers PLA Men’s TechLoom Defender Running Waterproof Cloudwander Vans Old Skool MTE-1 Shoe Sara Klausing

Sara Klausing is a style editor with over ten years of experience.

