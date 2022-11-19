Fashion
The 20 best winter sneakers 2022, tested by a fashion expert
Courtesy of the retailer
DRESS FOR winter makes a lot of sense until you get to your shoes. Add an extra layer of Heat Tech, pull on a puffer jacket, complete with a winter beanie and wrap it all up with a scarf. Sure. Things get tricky when it comes to choosing the right footwear to ensure your extremities stay warm and dry. Really, there’s nothing worse than being stuck in an unexpected sleet or snow situation and realizing that your daily kicks won’t be enough.
Whether you’re planning a training session or just getting from point A to point B, having a solid winter sneaker in your arsenal is your best bet to avoid slip-ups and general discomfort from poor conditions. climatic. The weather may be bad, but that doesn’t mean your dogs have to suffer.
What should you look for when selecting a winter sneaker? First, make sure there is a water resistant or ideally waterproof finish on most of the upper. Gore-Tex is famous for its waterproofing, optimized breathability and insulation technology, and can be found in many of our featured selections. Traction is just as important. Opt for a thick rubber sole that offers mobility and grip even on the most difficult terrain. Below, you’ll find twenty of our favorite winter sneakers, including hiking boots, walking shoes and running shoes, to help you brave the elements in style.
UGG
High weather in Baysider
Hoka One One
Anacapa GORE-TEX® Socks
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Winter Gore-Tex®
adidas
Terrex Free Hiker Gore-Tex Hiking Boots
nike
Men’s React Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex Waterproof Trail Running Shoes
New balance
Mid-Moc Caravan v2
Solomon
Navy & Black Salomon Edition Work In Progress Shelter Cswp Boots
Nordic projects
Gray Arktisk Waterproof Sneakers
The north face
Larimer Waterproof Mid Boots
Suits you
Re Ember Vistaverse Sneakers
merrel
Men’s Moab Speed Gore-Tex®
Shapes
Arctic 600 Chelsea
nike
Air Force 1 Low Sp X Undercover
ECCO
Soft7 Tred GORE-TEX® Winter Boot
DISAPPOINTMENT
Kaha 2 GTX Waterproof Hiking Boot
SOREL
Mac Hill™ Lite Trace Waterproof Boot
Prada
Cloudbust Thunder high-top sneakers
PLA
Men’s TechLoom Defender
Running
Waterproof Cloudwander
Vans
Old Skool MTE-1 Shoe
