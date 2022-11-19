Fashion
Elizabeth Debicki Talks Recreating Diana’s Iconic Fashion – The Hollywood Reporter
Elizabeth Debicki puts her own spin on Princess Diana in Netflix season five The crown.
The actress sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about her role as Princess of Wales, including recreating some of Diana’s iconic fashion and her personal views on the Royal Family.
Season five of The crown follows the British monarchy in the 1990s with the introduction of Prime Minister John Major (Jonny Lee Miller) while focusing on the troubled relationship between Diana and Prince Charles (Dominic West). Debicki says that although the focus was on highlighting a time of isolation and media frenzy for the Princess of Wales, it was also a time when she was coming into her own. “It was a very special time in his life in season five,” Debicki says. “It’s this treacherous journey in terms of the press and the separation and divorce from his marriage. We know it’s a super isolated time for her and she’s been through a lot.
Debicki also explains that she spoke to many people who knew Diana closely as part of her research. “The thing, in addition to giving life [what] was on the page, it was also important to me that we saw that lightness and that joy and that desire to have love and fun and all those glorious things in her life,” Debicki says.
Debicki took over the role of Diana from Emma Corrin, who played a younger version of the princess during season four, which covered the early years of her tumultuous marriage to Charles. Debicki notes that while she didn’t get a chance to speak to Corrin before filming, her predecessor’s performance greatly influenced her own portrayal of Diana.
“It’s almost like a piece of your puzzle in a way,” Debicki says, calling it “a relay pass” or “kind of like a relay race with the show’s seasons.”
She adds: “The feeling you get coming into all of this is really a new beginning for you and it’s your path and we kind of built it for you, so as much as it informs you, you don’t ever feel like you have to do what that person is done with.
Debicki also talks about recreating some of Diana’s iconic fashion moments this season, including the infamous revenge dress. Debicki explains that she worked extensively with costume designers Amy Roberts and Sidonie Roberts on all of Diana’s looks. “There is a duality in the process for costumes,” she says. “One is something that we create based on a silhouette that exists in recreations of some of her more ‘normcore’ looks that she came up with in the 90s. And then obviously there are those looks symbolic, really important, that everyone is waiting for. And so I think there’s a lot of pressure to get [the revenge dress] right. There were a lot of fittings because it’s an amazing dress.
The actress noted that recreating the moment was particularly symbolic. “It’s that kind of triumphant moment for her, but it’s also tinged with deep sadness,” she says. “And I think we understand that duplicity when we saw the moment in real life.”
As for Debicki’s favorite ’90s Diana look? The actress says it was more her casual, everyday style. “I loved her kind of mommy uniform,” Debicki says. “It’s so chic but it’s so casual, and it was so transgressive for a member of the royal family to drop their children off at school in high-waisted jeans and a baseball cap, and that side of her that I loved because I think it was very rebellious.”
And when asked if the show has changed her own view of the British monarchy, Debicki says she feels a sense of compassion. “I’ve always loved the Queen, but I was kind of a little too young to have had those 90s memories.” She adds, “I think [there’s] compassion and understanding how difficult it is and how hard they work. The huge amount of sacrifice, I really feel like I understand that, albeit from that perspective, but I think they’re remarkable for carrying that weight on their shoulders.
Watch more of Debicki’s interview in the video above.
The crown is now streaming on Netflix.
|
