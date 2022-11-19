International Men’s Day 2022: 6 ways for men to take care of themselves | Beauty/fashion news

International Men’s Day 2022: Each year, November 19 is marked as International Men’s Day, a day to recognize the value of men in society and to raise awareness of issues that affect men and boys globally. This day is kept to promote the value of selflessness and selflessness practiced by men.

While caring for each member of the family and fulfilling various roles and responsibilities, men often neglect the need to take care of themselves, that is, to take care of their health and well-being. -be. Men sometimes see themselves as less important and end up not taking care of themselves because self-care has always been seen as something practiced mostly by women only and men see these self-care practices as fanciful and “too feminine” and also may not even know where to start. But the MEN you need also need to be pampered from time to time. And just like women, men also need to take care of their mental, emotional and physical health.

So if you are looking for ways to take care of yourself start today. Let these self-care tips guide you.

1. Create a nighttime routine

Sleep is the most important aspect of self-care, but it’s also probably the most overlooked. Establishing a nighttime routine will not only help you recharge your batteries, but also help you feel refreshed, maintain a healthy weight, eat well, and improve your energy and productivity. So, drink a soothing herbal tea, enjoy a weighted blanket, and slow the mind down by reading or listening to soothing music.

2. Make time for meditation

If you’re looking for one of the best self-care ideas, try meditation. A few minutes of meditation each day can help relieve anxiety, reduce stress, and improve sleep. As you become better at meditation, you will experience more benefits such as greater self-awareness, better attention, lower blood pressure, and pain control.

3. Move more

Many of us know that exercise releases endorphins which help improve our mood, but that doesn’t mean you have to hit the gym for hours. If you spend most of your day hunched over a computer, getting up and stretching or walking around for a few minutes not only gives you a physical break, but can help release those same endorphins, which is a good mental break as well. .

4. Complete Diet

Include plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables in your daily diet to reduce your risk of heart disease, one of the leading causes of death. Choosing a variety of foods in different colors is a simple and effective way to supplement your body with the nutrients it needs most.

5. Take care of your skin

A skincare routine helps your skin look younger and fresher. It also helps prevent sun damage. Stocking up on a few products like sunscreen, moisturizer, face wash, and beard oil makes all the difference. Plus, taking the time to care for your skin every day can give you that moment of calm during a hectic day.

6. Embrace journaling

While dairy writing is something we learned in school, journaling is most commonly associated with the female gender. However, this is not true and men too can and should keep a journal if they wish. Writing down those overwhelming thoughts at the end of the day and showing gratitude for them can help ease the burden and help you better manage your emotions – to accept, feel, and release.

7. Do what you love

Whether you enjoy sports, painting, or walking in nature, make time for activities that bring you joy. Doing things you enjoy can boost intelligence, build confidence, add more meaning to your life, increase your productivity, and eventually make you happier. Indulge in these activities once a week if you’re a busy man juggling multiple roles at once.

All men, listen! It’s okay to take care of yourself – your physical, mental and emotional health and practice a little self-care and appreciate the good you are adding to this world by teaching the same to our sons.