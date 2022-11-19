Fashion
The 34 best Black Friday clothing and fashion deals of 2022
Calling all fashionistas! Black Friday deals are already here and there are hundreds of amazing style sales that any shopaholic will appreciate.
Sure, you can save big on big-ticket items like a smart TV, mattress, or piece of furniture you’ve been coveting for months, but first and foremost, Black Friday is all about saving money on fashion.
While Black Friday has been an in-person shopping tradition for decades, it’s increasingly shifted to the web in recent years. So while you may have the strength within you to fight for those gorgeous knee-high boots, you no longer have to (at least physically, that is).
Check out all the best Black Friday fashion deals you can take advantage of right now.
To shop this item by category, simply click on each link below:
Black Friday Clothing Deals
1. bloomingdales
Enjoy $25 off for every $100 spent on many items at bloomingdales.com through November 21.
2. lululemon
The lululemon “We Made Too Much” section includes amazing savings on leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts, workout tank tops and more.
lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25″$59, original price: $128
You can never have too many leggings, especially when they only cost a fraction of the original price!
3. Nordström
Nordstrom is slashing select women’s, men’s and kids’ apparel and accessories by 40% for Black Friday. Brands include Good American, Vince Camuto, Cole Haan, Nike, UGG, Reformation and more.
4. Macy’s
Until the end of the month, Macy’s will unveil its epic Black Friday deals. Save big on women’s, men’s and children’s clothing as well as jewelry, shoes, bedding and toys.
5. ASOS
ASOS will be offering 20% off ASOS Design items with code FAVES20 November 18-19 and 20% off Topshop and Topman with code TOP30 November 19-20.
6. Urban outfitters
Enjoy 40% off select items for a limited time.
seven. Tory Burch
Enjoy 60% off sale styles and an additional 10% off November 25-29.
8. Madewell
Enjoy 40% Off Sitewide Through November 24 With Promo Code OH JOY.
Madewell Cable Ashmont Cardigan Sweater$57, original price: $118
Madewell has many great options when it comes to sweaters and for a fraction of the original price, you can’t go wrong! Hang on to the Cable Ashmont cardigan sweater in beige, red, blue or black while supplies last.
9. girlfriend collective
Enjoy 35% off sitewide with additional discounts on sale items, outerwear, swimwear, sleepwear and more through December 9th.
ten. free people
Free People is offering 20% off purchases worth $250+ and 25% off purchases worth $500+ during the brand’s 24-hour flash sale November 18-19 . Save big while you can!
11. Oodie
Enjoy up to $40 off Adult Oodies through November 27.
12. under protection
Take 25% off UA’s entire website for a limited time.
13. I talked
Redeem promotional code BLACK FRIDAY for 50% off sitewide from November 22-26.
14. Wolf & Badger
Until November 29, save up to 50% on over 2,000 selected designers.
15. The north face
From November 18-28, XPLR Pass members can enjoy 25% off all full-price products and up to 40% off select sale and holiday collection styles. Buyers can register for the XPLR Pass on The North Face website.
The North Face Men’s McMurdo Parkaoriginal price: $400
Before the weather turns freezing, it’s the perfect time to splurge on a new winter coat (at a discount, of course). This option from The North Face is currently 25% off and available in eight different shades.
16. milly
Enjoy 25% off almost everything from November 20-26.
17. The Clothier James
Take 30% off Draper James Website Entire November 20-28 With Promo Code EARLY30.
18. Jack Wolfskin
From November 25-28, enjoy up to 60% off select items from Jack Wolfskin.
19. Soma
Take 30% off almost everything, including pajamas, loungewear, socks and more, for a limited time.
20. Rent the track
RTR is offering 35% off everything (including membership and one-time rentals) with promo code BEST FRIDAY now until November 26.
Rent the trackthe price varies
When it comes to renting your clothes, the possibilities are endless! Discount applies to 2 months of any membership plan and single rental orders over $60.
21. Rhone
Rhone is offering 25% off sitewide and 30% off purchases of $300 and more from November 22 through November 28.
23. chubby
Take 40% off sitewide (exclusions apply) November 23-28.
24. Gymshark
Up to 60% off everything at Gymshark through November 30.
Deals on Black Friday shoes and accessories
1. Kate Spade
Enjoy up to 50% off almost everything for a limited time.
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Laptop Backpack$167, original price: $278
This Kate Spade backpack is both fashionable and simple, making it a must-have for travel, work and more.
2. Bauble
Stock up on shimmering jewelry at Baublebar, the brand is offering 30% off sitewide through November 29.
3. cole haan
From November 19-26, enjoy 50% off select Cole Haan styles and up to 40% off (almost) everything else.
4. GlassesUSA
40% off select designer frames with promo code DESIGNER40 and 25% off contact lenses including Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue, and more, plus free shipping with promo code CONTACTS25.
5. Jennifer Fisher
Enjoy 15% off fine jewelry by Jennifer Fisher until November 29, and up to 60% off select brass pieces from November 21-28.
6. pandora
Enjoy 30% off your purchase from November 19-21. Exclusions apply.
seven. TOM
TOMS is offering 30% off their entire website from November 18-29.
8. CalPak
Enjoy 20% off select items through November 17 with promo code HUGE SALE.
9. Travel outside
Select Away items are up to 40% off for a limited time.
ten. Camuto wins
Take 30% off sitewide with promo code CYBER and 40% off sitewide with promo code CYBER40 from November 25 to 29.
