Duke men’s basketball uses big second-half run to beat Delaware on Whitehead debut
The Blue Devils are back in the win column.
No. 7 Duke beat Delaware 92-58 in dominant fashion at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night. While the Blue Devils took an early lead, the Blue Hens lagged, keeping the game just close enough to keep them alive until a Blue Devil monster unfolded in the second half.
“Delaware really tested us…” said head coach Jon Scheyer. “…I just loved our defense, our energy, our effort that we put in in the second half.”
With less than 12 minutes left, Duke caught fire.
The Blue Devils went on a 38-7 run to end the game and regain control firmly. Junior captain Jeremy Roach started the shoot-off with an offensive board and a lay-up and one. Graduate goaltender Jacob Grandison added a 3-pointer. Kyle Filipowski himself contributed nine points. But second-year goaltender Jaylen Blakes led the charge. The second drained a 3-pointer, slammed a dunk and bothered passes. He scored nine points to go along with his three rebounds and four assists as a giant boost for Duke off the bench.
“I just feed off the energy of my teammates,” Blakes said. “When they go, it keeps me going.”
Just six minutes into the game, Dariq Whitehead saw the pitch for the first time this season. Scheyer announced earlier Friday that the freshman guard, the No. 3 prospect for the Class of 2022, would suit up and be available to play. Playing just 15 minutes, the Montverde Academy product recorded six points, two rebounds and two steals in his highly anticipated debut.
Duke (3-1) also had its first upset in the starting lineup. For the first time this season, freshman center Derek Lively II joined the roster, replacing graduate center Ryan Young. The change meant that four of Blue Devil’s five starters were freshmen, although they hid their youth well. Along with his first alley-oop snap off a Tyrese Proctor lob, Lively had five points and four assists in 15 minutes in his first start before committing a foul with just under five minutes left.
While by no means a perfect performance, Duke freshmen seemed much more comfortable on the court. After a seven-point second half against Kansas on Tuesday, Proctor stepped up again. The Sydney native was everywhere. He had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, an improvement from the two- and three-point results he had against Jacksonville and USC Upstate, respectively. The double-double was the Proctors’ first and extended a four-game double-double streak for Duke freshmen.
“It shows how deep we are and how much each player can bring to each game,” first-year forward Kyle Filipowski said of Proctor’s rebounding ability as a guard.
While his stats were notable, Proctors’ biggest contribution was on defense. The freshman guard was quick on his feet and with his hands, disrupting Delaware’s offensive flow and smashing possessions. He applied pressure and challenged shots, and while it might not have been obvious on the stat sheet, it was crucial in keeping the Blue Devils ahead of the Blue Hens.
This step was not always great, however. Within five minutes, Duke had taken a 12-5 lead. And while that trend continued for the first 10 minutes of halftime, the last 10 were a different story. Delaware (1-2) surged to cut a 13-to-five Duke lead with three minutes left. The Blue Devils entered the locker room with just a six-point cushion.
In conjunction with Dukes lull was a quiet first half from Filipowski. After recording three straight double-doubles to open his career, the center had just seven points and three rebounds in the first 20 minutes.
Filipowski scored the first points of the second half and grabbed three quick defensive boards in the opening five minutes, doubling his tally up to that point. He finished with a team-leading 18 points and added eight rebounds. The Westtown, NY native has been a big part of the Dukes’ offense early in the season, averaging 14 points per game coming in Friday.
Although defense has been a big priority for the Blue Devils this season, they weren’t as strong on Friday. Delawares 36 first-half points tied the most Duke had allowed in a half as the Jayhawks scored 36 in the second half in Tuesday’s game. The Blue Hens had their fair share of uncontested shots as the Blue Devils were often caught out of position. The defense adapted, however, and limited Delaware to just 22 points in the second half en route to the Duke victory.
“We did a much better job just being disciplined, controlling the ball and being aware of protecting our rim,” Scheyer said.
The Blue Devils return to action at home on Monday when they face Bellarmine at 8:30 p.m.
| Blue Zone Assistant Editor
Rachael Kaplan is a sophomore at Trinity and associate editor of Blue Zone’s 118th volume of The Chronicles.
