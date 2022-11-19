Menswear Trends 2023: These 6 Trends Will Define Menswear This Spring

Scroll to see more images

Join us and behold the crystal ball predicting the top menswear trends for 2023. It’s never too early to look to the future, is it? What will you find when considering the latest and greatest for *gulp* next year? You have questions, we have answers.

Many of your favorite designers and brands are already plotting their course for next spring, whether through a preview of the fashion shows or showing off current fall collections filled with Easter eggs for future menswear trends. .In a nutshell, no one is setting the style for 2023 in the menswear world, but there are plenty of ways to flesh out your wardrobe in a unique way that’s also suitable for fans of athleisure, western wear and more. of work clothes. In a radical trend, oversized silhouettes make going out wear as comfortable as joggers. We also love the resurgence of 80s and 90s collections that brands are bringing back for more fun the second time around.

By the time the new year rolls around, you’ll be well on your way to shopping for the best men’s trends, if you start planning early and often. Without further ado, these are the menswear trends of 2023 that we already love.

1. Prepare to relax

The seam relaxes

The last decade plus has brought about a drastic change in men’s suits, there’s no denying it. If you’ve been keeping an eye on the weather, you’ve often come across ultra-thin, razor-sharp suits everywhere from Thom Browne to J. Crew.

Next year though, things are easing ever so slightly for next year (if collections like those of designer Willy Chavarria are an indication, for example). So think about more room to move, remember that more casual clothes can still be tailored to the correct length while still following acceptable rules of men’s clothing.

Think back to the old school suits of the 40s and 50s, the silhouettes were more relaxed but not baggy or sloppy. The same seems to be on the horizon for 2023.

2. Retro reigns supreme

Say hello to the 80s and 90s

Fashion is cyclical, often to the extreme, and if it’s shocking to think of ’90s styles being exploited for trending inspiration, join the club. Big, long-standing brands like LL beana company as popular as ever, already welcomed in the 1990s with archival funds last year, and these throwback styles aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

What can you expect? Among other things, be on the lookout for color-block designs in bright hues, just like your mom wore to take you to the park back in the day. This goes for everything from outerwear to sportswear, like the iconic (and very fashionable) Ralph Lauren. logo polo shirt. And that’s another thing: logos are back in full force, and the more visible the better.

3. Saddle up with Western Wear

Return to the Wild West in 2023

To advance in style, you have to go back and you don’t need a Delorean to do it. As with the rugged #menswear fashion revival of the mid-2000s, styles that combine functionality and toughness are making a comeback and neither are Western garments.

Maybe you have seen western clothes on the likes of Phoebe Bridgers it’s a style that can work for almost anyone, whether you prefer a shirt with stitch detailing or tough western boots. The style is pleasantly retro, from another era and yet perfectly suited to today’s more casual dress codes.

In other words: when you want a change of pace with an Oxford shirt or a light spring chambray shirt, a catchy shirt with signature snaps and western stitching is a fashionable move to try.

4. What’s old is new

Bigger is better in the world of men’s pants

If you’ve spent any time online in the past month, you might have heard a buzz in the distance, the chatter of the much-hyped (and very cool) return of J. Crew under new creative director Brendon Babenzien.

While a collection from one brand is just a taste of what’s to come, there was one item in particular from J. Crews’ fall collection that sent #menswear Twitter into a frenzy. frenzy: The J. Crew giant chinosthe brand’s widest fit and a tribute to the 90s.

The fact that these particular pants are currently out of stock is truly impressive, but it also speaks to other menswear trends for 2023. Notably, while slim or slim-right pants are almost always flattering for many men, more casual styles in the trouser department are having a major moment.

Again, think relaxed, but don’t go too baggy or sloppy, take your appropriate pant size, pair them with shoes that provide volume (thick loafers or combat boots, anyone?) and be ready to answer more than a few compliments and questions about this new (old) breed of pants.

5. Performance meets style

Anything goes with Athleisure in 2023

Stop us if you’ve heard this one (or something like it) before: Between the pandemic and a massive shift to working from home, men’s casual performance wear has taken center stage in 2020, 2021 and 2022. And yes, as far as menswear trends for 2023 are concerned, these performance menswear choices aren’t going anywhere.

Maybe you now find yourself wearing a crew-neck sweatshirt or a stretch merino t-shirt every day at home on Zoom or at the office once in a while. And maybe you’ve forgone dress pants in favor of stretch chinos with a concealed drawstring waistband (the belt is no longer necessary).

Consumer brands like Public recreation and high-end trend setters like the famous John Elliot go beyond the gym in a big way in this regard, but no one will be more advised that you’re actually incredibly comfortable, not stuffed into pre-pandemic-era dress pants.

6. Go Hybrid

Crossover shoes blur the line between dressy and casual

Previously, shoes were clearly separated into easily identifiable categories. Dress shoes, work boots, sports sneakers, maybe casual sneakers, all easy to define, right? But when something in the menswear tides changes and then continues to stay, it’s definitely a trend to note and wear as one of the best menswear trends of 2023, naturally.

What do we mean by that? Well, where you once had your favorite pair of sneakers and a separate favorite pair of boots, for example, these styles are now mixed together in ever more impressive ways.

Call them sneaker boots or hybrid shoes, but let it be Cole Haan infusing dress shoes with athletic technology Where Loewe by making incredibly cool hiking sneakers, it’s never been easier to find shoes that sit in the middle of two opposite sides of a Venn diagram of shoes.

There’s still a time and a place for classic trainers and lace-up boots, of course, but if you want to put some spring in your step while wearing kicks that pair well with these new joggers, then hybrid shoes should be your choice. move for 2023.