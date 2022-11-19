Fashion
Dress for Cool Weather: Cobb County Forecast for November 19, 2022
It’s a day to dress for the cool weather.
The National Weather Service forecast an increase in cloudiness here in Cobb County on Saturday, November 19, with a high of nearly 51 degrees.
Scattered morning fog before 9 a.m. is expected.
Tonight it should be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 29.
What do extended forecasts hold for us?
This forecast is centered on the Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
Patchy frost before 9 am Otherwise increasing cloudiness, high near 51. Wind west 5 to 10 mph.
This evening
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Wind northwest 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with highs near 46. Wind northwest around 10 mph, gusting up to 15 mph.
Sunday night
Fairly clear, with a low around 28. Wind northwest around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday
Sunny, with highs near 54. Wind east around 5 mph.
Monday evening
20 percent chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday
30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Tuesday evening
20 percent chance of showers before 1 am. Mainly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with highs near 60.
Wednesday evening
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
thanksgiving day
20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Thursday evening
40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Friday
30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
What was the climate like during the last reference period?
The NWS Climate Summary for Metro Atlanta has now been updated with October figures.
In an article titled What is the difference between climate and weather?the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“The weather is what you see outside on a particular day. So, for example, it can be 75 degrees and sunny or 20 degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“The climate is the average of this weather. For example, you can expect snow in the northeast in January or heat and humidity in the southeast in July. It’s the climate. The climatic record also includes extreme values such as record temperatures or record amounts of precipitation. If you’ve ever heard your local meteorologist say today that we’ve hit a record high for that day, she’s talking about weather records.
“So when we talk about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather patterns. In most places, the weather can change from minute to minute, hour to hour, day to day, and season to season. Climate, however, is the average of weather patterns over time and space.
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows the deviation from the average temperatures for that month. The average temperature for a date is the average over a period of 30 years.
|Date
|Maximum temperature
|Minimum temperature
|AVERAGE
|Deviation from the norm
|Precipitation
|2022-10-01
|79
|56
|67.5
|-2.8
|0.00
|2022-10-02
|77
|55
|66.0
|-3.9
|0.00
|2022-10-03
|78
|56
|67.0
|-2.6
|0.00
|2022-10-04
|77
|58
|67.5
|-1.7
|0.00
|2022-10-05
|79
|52
|65.5
|-3.3
|0.00
|2022-10-06
|81
|52
|66.5
|-2.0
|0.00
|2022-10-07
|84
|57
|70.5
|2.4
|0.00
|2022-10-08
|75
|53
|64.0
|-3.7
|0.00
|2022-10-09
|74
|45
|59.5
|-7.8
|0.00
|2022-10-10
|76
|49
|62.5
|-4.5
|0.00
|2022-10-11
|79
|56
|67.5
|0.9
|0.00
|2022-10-12
|72
|64
|68.0
|1.8
|0.64
|2022-10-13
|77
|55
|66.0
|0.2
|0.48
|2022-10-14
|75
|49
|62.0
|-3.4
|0.00
|2022-10-15
|81
|51
|66.0
|1.0
|0.00
|2022-10-16
|82
|54
|68.0
|3.3
|0.00
|2022-10-17
|77
|53
|65.0
|0.7
|0.00
|2022-10-18
|54
|39
|46.5
|-17.4
|0.00
|2022-10-19
|60
|36
|48.0
|-15.5
|0.00
|2022-10-20
|64
|37
|50.5
|-12.6
|0.00
|2022-10-21
|70
|42
|56.0
|-6.7
|0.00
|2022-10-22
|74
|45
|59.5
|-2.8
|0.00
|2022-10-23
|75
|46
|60.5
|-1.5
|0.00
|2022-10-24
|77
|50
|63.5
|1.9
|0.00
|2022-10-25
|78
|53
|65.5
|4.3
|0.18
|2022-10-26
|67
|50
|58.5
|-2.3
|0.00
|2022-10-27
|73
|47
|60.0
|-0.5
|0.00
|2022-10-28
|71
|54
|62.5
|2.4
|0.00
|2022-10-29
|67
|53
|60.0
|0.3
|J
|2022-10-30
|60
|57
|58.5
|-0.9
|0.18
|2022-10-31
|75
|58
|66.5
|7.5
|0.23
|Sum
|2288
|1582
|Medium
|73.8
|51.0
|62.4
|-2.3
|Normal
|74.4
|54.9
|64.7
|Climate averages for October 2022
|climate site
|October temperature (F)
|Mean temperature
|Departure from normal
|Athens
|60.7
|63.5
|-2.8
|Atlanta
|62.4
|64.7
|-2.3
|Columbus
|64.2
|67.6
|-3.4
|Builder
|62.8
|66.0
|-3.2
|Carterville
|59.3
|61.6
|-2.3
|Dekalb Peach Arpt
|58.0
|61.9
|-3.9
|Fulton Co Arpt
|59.8
|62.9
|-3.1
|Gainesville
|60.1
|61.9
|-1.8
|fishing town
|60.8
|63.6
|-2.8
|Rome
|59.8
|62.3
|-2.5
|October 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
|climate site
|Maximum temperature
|Date Tmax
|Minimum temperature
|Date T min
|Athens
|86
|10/7
|32
|10/20
|Atlanta
|84
|10/7
|36
|10/19
|Columbus
|88
|10/7
|33*
|10/20
|Builder
|89
|10/7
|29*
|10/20
|Carterville
|82
|10/7
|28
|10/20
|Dekalb Peach Arpt
|81
|10/7
|28
|10/20
|Fulton Co Arpt
|83
|10/7
|31
|10/20
|Gainesville
|82
|10/7
|34
|10/19
|fishing town
|85
|10/7
|29
|10/20
|Rome
|84
|10/7
|28
|10/20
*Indicates that a daily record has been set
|October 2022 rainfall climate statistics
|climate site
|Total precipitation
|Average precipitation
|DFN (Departure From normal)
|Athens
|1h30
|3.70
|-2.40
|Atlanta
|1.71
|3.28
|-1.57
|Columbus
|1.85
|2.78
|-0.93
|Builder
|0.71
|2.63
|-1.92
|Carterville
|1.51
|3.25
|-1.74
|Dekalb Peach Arpt
|1.77
|3.51
|-1.74
|Fulton County Arpt
|1.64
|3.26
|-1.62
|Gainesville
|0.73
|3.85
|-3.12
|fishing town
|1.82
|3.37
|-1.55
|Rome
|2.66
|3.75
|-1.09
|October 2022 rainfall climate statistics
|climate site
|Maximum Daily Precip (in inches)
|Maximum P date
|Athens
|0.73
|10/12
|Atlanta
|1.11
|10/12
|Columbus
|1.43*
|10/12
|Builder
|0.55
|10/12
|Carterville
|0.68
|10/13
|Dekalb Peach Arpt
|0.99
|10/12
|Fulton Co Arpt
|0.65
|10/12
|Gainesville
|0.30
|10/12
|fishing town
|1.26
|10/12
|Rome
|1.25
|10/12
*Indicates that a daily record has been set
|October 2022 Monthly Rankings
|climate site
|Temperatures
|Precipitation
|Athens
|18th coolest
|18th driest
|Atlanta
|36th coolest
|34th driest
|Columbus
|20th coolest
|39th driest
|Builder
|13th coolest
|18th driest
For more information on the climate of our region, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters, and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include forecasts and observations, warnings, impact-based decision support services, and education with the goal of building a nation ready for severe weather. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared and responsive to weather, water and climate events.
Read all of Cobb County Courier’s climate and weather coverage by following this link.
|
Sources
2/ https://cobbcountycourier.com/2022/11/dress-for-cool-weather-cobb-county-forecast-for-november-19-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dress for Cool Weather: Cobb County Forecast for November 19, 2022
- Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless cultural hubs: PM Narendra Modi
- Next James Bond Latest Odds: Here are the 20 actors most likely to become 007 according to bookmakers – including Sam Heughan and Henry Cavill
- Google Releases Android App Modularization Guide
- Nurmagomedov dominates to win world title RT Sport News
- Australia vs England – Scorecard, Stats, Lineups
- 4.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Pangasinan – Inquirer.net
- Public Arts Council unveils new mural in Midtown Row
- In times of ‘permacrisis’, how cool Britannia is
- US stresses India’s role in brokering G20 declaration
- Utah Volleyball falls short at number 25 in Washington State
- Imran Khan under scanner as Toshakhana controversy deepens : The Tribune India