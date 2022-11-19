Dress for Cool Weather: Cobb County Forecast for November 19, 2022

It’s a day to dress for the cool weather.

The National Weather Service forecast an increase in cloudiness here in Cobb County on Saturday, November 19, with a high of nearly 51 degrees.

Scattered morning fog before 9 a.m. is expected.

Tonight it should be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 29.

What do extended forecasts hold for us?

This forecast is centered on the Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy frost before 9 am Otherwise increasing cloudiness, high near 51. Wind west 5 to 10 mph.

This evening

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Wind northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with highs near 46. Wind northwest around 10 mph, gusting up to 15 mph.

Sunday night

Fairly clear, with a low around 28. Wind northwest around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Sunny, with highs near 54. Wind east around 5 mph.

Monday evening

20 percent chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday

30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Tuesday evening

20 percent chance of showers before 1 am. Mainly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with highs near 60.

Wednesday evening

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

thanksgiving day

20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday evening

40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday

30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

What was the climate like during the last reference period?

The NWS Climate Summary for Metro Atlanta has now been updated with October figures.

In an article titled What is the difference between climate and weather? the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“The weather is what you see outside on a particular day. So, for example, it can be 75 degrees and sunny or 20 degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“The climate is the average of this weather. For example, you can expect snow in the northeast in January or heat and humidity in the southeast in July. It’s the climate. The climatic record also includes extreme values ​​such as record temperatures or record amounts of precipitation. If you’ve ever heard your local meteorologist say today that we’ve hit a record high for that day, she’s talking about weather records.

“So when we talk about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather patterns. In most places, the weather can change from minute to minute, hour to hour, day to day, and season to season. Climate, however, is the average of weather patterns over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows the deviation from the average temperatures for that month. The average temperature for a date is the average over a period of 30 years.

Date Maximum temperature Minimum temperature AVERAGE Deviation from the norm Precipitation 2022-10-01 79 56 67.5 -2.8 0.00 2022-10-02 77 55 66.0 -3.9 0.00 2022-10-03 78 56 67.0 -2.6 0.00 2022-10-04 77 58 67.5 -1.7 0.00 2022-10-05 79 52 65.5 -3.3 0.00 2022-10-06 81 52 66.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-10-07 84 57 70.5 2.4 0.00 2022-10-08 75 53 64.0 -3.7 0.00 2022-10-09 74 45 59.5 -7.8 0.00 2022-10-10 76 49 62.5 -4.5 0.00 2022-10-11 79 56 67.5 0.9 0.00 2022-10-12 72 64 68.0 1.8 0.64 2022-10-13 77 55 66.0 0.2 0.48 2022-10-14 75 49 62.0 -3.4 0.00 2022-10-15 81 51 66.0 1.0 0.00 2022-10-16 82 54 68.0 3.3 0.00 2022-10-17 77 53 65.0 0.7 0.00 2022-10-18 54 39 46.5 -17.4 0.00 2022-10-19 60 36 48.0 -15.5 0.00 2022-10-20 64 37 50.5 -12.6 0.00 2022-10-21 70 42 56.0 -6.7 0.00 2022-10-22 74 45 59.5 -2.8 0.00 2022-10-23 75 46 60.5 -1.5 0.00 2022-10-24 77 50 63.5 1.9 0.00 2022-10-25 78 53 65.5 4.3 0.18 2022-10-26 67 50 58.5 -2.3 0.00 2022-10-27 73 47 60.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-10-28 71 54 62.5 2.4 0.00 2022-10-29 67 53 60.0 0.3 J 2022-10-30 60 57 58.5 -0.9 0.18 2022-10-31 75 58 66.5 7.5 0.23 Sum 2288 1582 Medium 73.8 51.0 62.4 -2.3 Normal 74.4 54.9 64.7

Climate averages for October 2022 climate site October temperature (F) Mean temperature Departure from normal Athens 60.7 63.5 -2.8 Atlanta 62.4 64.7 -2.3 Columbus 64.2 67.6 -3.4 Builder 62.8 66.0 -3.2 Carterville 59.3 61.6 -2.3 Dekalb Peach Arpt 58.0 61.9 -3.9 Fulton Co Arpt 59.8 62.9 -3.1 Gainesville 60.1 61.9 -1.8 fishing town 60.8 63.6 -2.8 Rome 59.8 62.3 -2.5

October 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics climate site Maximum temperature Date Tmax Minimum temperature Date T min Athens 86 10/7 32 10/20 Atlanta 84 10/7 36 10/19 Columbus 88 10/7 33* 10/20 Builder 89 10/7 29* 10/20 Carterville 82 10/7 28 10/20 Dekalb Peach Arpt 81 10/7 28 10/20 Fulton Co Arpt 83 10/7 31 10/20 Gainesville 82 10/7 34 10/19 fishing town 85 10/7 29 10/20 Rome 84 10/7 28 10/20

*Indicates that a daily record has been set

October 2022 rainfall climate statistics climate site Total precipitation Average precipitation DFN (Departure From normal) Athens 1h30 3.70 -2.40 Atlanta 1.71 3.28 -1.57 Columbus 1.85 2.78 -0.93 Builder 0.71 2.63 -1.92 Carterville 1.51 3.25 -1.74 Dekalb Peach Arpt 1.77 3.51 -1.74 Fulton County Arpt 1.64 3.26 -1.62 Gainesville 0.73 3.85 -3.12 fishing town 1.82 3.37 -1.55 Rome 2.66 3.75 -1.09

October 2022 rainfall climate statistics climate site Maximum Daily Precip (in inches) Maximum P date Athens 0.73 10/12 Atlanta 1.11 10/12 Columbus 1.43* 10/12 Builder 0.55 10/12 Carterville 0.68 10/13 Dekalb Peach Arpt 0.99 10/12 Fulton Co Arpt 0.65 10/12 Gainesville 0.30 10/12 fishing town 1.26 10/12 Rome 1.25 10/12

*Indicates that a daily record has been set

October 2022 Monthly Rankings climate site Temperatures Precipitation Athens 18th coolest 18th driest Atlanta 36th coolest 34th driest Columbus 20th coolest 39th driest Builder 13th coolest 18th driest

For more information on the climate of our region, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters, and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include forecasts and observations, warnings, impact-based decision support services, and education with the goal of building a nation ready for severe weather. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared and responsive to weather, water and climate events.