International Men’s Day: Grooming Products Men Should Try





It’s International Men’s Day on Saturday, November 19. Here are some products that men should try. They also make perfect gifts for that special man in your life, whether it’s a father, brother, husband, friend, colleague or partner. Let’s celebrate men, their contributions and their presence in our lives. To read also: National Housewives Day 2022: 5 gift ideas for those who make the four walls of a house, ‘home’ Deyga Organics Body Powders for Men MRP: INR 600 End your battle with sweat and chafing with Deyga Organics body powders for men. Made with original ingredients like arrowroot powder, natural zinc, kaolin clay, olive oil, and an unscented formula, the powder is ultra-fine and smooth, so it glides well on the body, leaving the skin healthy and fragrant. In addition, zinc, a skin protectant, is used to fight odor and prevent itching. Protouch Hi-Shine Toothpaste MRP: INR 350 Brighten your teeth and help fight cavities with Protouch Hi-Shine toothpaste, which promises a unique formulation with trusted ingredients like turmeric, lemon and orange peel extracts. It’s combined with enamel-safe Charcoal and potent remineralizing Hydroxyapatite (n-HA) with Vitamin E. Its shimmering gray foam helps clear away stains and plaque, and gives you a shot of freshness that lasts. Bella Vita Organic Hydra Plus Night Cream MRP: INR499 While you sleep, let Bella Vita Organic Hydra-plus Night Cream work wonders on your skin. With a blend of natural ingredients that effectively replenish, soothe and smooth skin’s texture overnight, your skin looks plump. Enriched with snow mushrooms which have a high water-binding capacity, it helps in the formation of a natural flexible film of hydration on the skin, restoring dry skin to its optimally hydrated and supple state, while the anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties of moringa help protect the skin from environmental stressors and reverse the effects of wear and tear caused by UV rays; the vitamin A, C and carotene content of passion fruit improves blood circulation and prevents premature aging. In addition, rosehip oil with its anti-aging properties and rich in molecules that penetrate deep into the skin, improves hydration and collagen levels. Botanical Men’s Best Shampoo and Shower MRP: INR 600 Start your day off right with Botanical Mens Best Shampoo and Shower, an energizing body and hair cleanser with lemon oil and a unique blend of herbs that leaves you feeling refreshed and clean, without over-drying your skin. . Also read: Shades of Love: gift options for your one and only Conscious Chemist Sun Drink Hybrid Gel Oil-Free Sunscreen MRP: INR599 This daily high protection sunscreen protects you from UVA & UVB rays. It is lightweight and has a dewy finish without leaving a white cast. The complex of ceramides and antioxidants provides intensive hydration and protection against free radical damage. Gel sunscreen works best on normal, combination, and oily skin because it absorbs excess oil. Besides sun protection, sunscreen also helps to improve the moisture retention of the skin.

