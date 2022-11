See Blake Lively’s Dress at the 2022 American Cinematheque Awards

Blake Lively announced her fourth pregnancy in September and since then has kept a relatively low profile away from the public eye. However, if a very special occasion requires her presence, she will present herself. Such was the case when her husband Ryan Reynolds was honored at the 36th American Cinematheque Awards. Lively, wearing a floral dress, walked the red carpet with Reynolds in a show of support. She also delivered a moving speech on stage to honor the actor at the ceremony, which certainly made the couple’s fans swoon. If you’re unfamiliar with the event, the annual American Cinematheque award, which Reynolds received on Nov. 17, is presented. [yearly] to an extraordinary artist who is currently making a significant contribution to the art of the moving image. The longtime actor has been busy over the past two years with Hollywood hits. His latest film is a modern musical titled Fiery which also stars Will Ferrell, so the honor was well deserved. For the meaningful evening held at the Beverly Hilton, the couple coordinated in Ralph Lauren Collection ensembles. Lively graced the part in a metallic floral dress from the labels’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which featured allover sequins, a plunging V-neck silhouette and embellished criss-cross straps. She styled the dress with turquoise earrings, rings and a stack of chunky beaded bracelets. Reynolds, meanwhile, looked dapper in a velvet suit and gray striped tie. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images The couple’s final appearance together likely marks one of the last times fans will get to see Lively attend an awards show before she gives birth around February or March 2023. (She and Reynolds already have three daughters together: James , Inez and Betty.) Ralph Lauren’s stunning look also served as a lasting reminder that Lively is still a stylish force on the red carpet. If you like the cast’s metallic dress, you can pre-purchase one, as well as similar floral options with sleeves. The festive shiny print is perfect for any holiday gathering you have on file. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more.

