The best of men’s trainers, boots and shoes for all occasions

Taking care of your feet is the best way to make sure you’re looking your best every day, whether you’re at the office, at the gym, or relaxing at home. There are seemingly endless options for men to choose from when shopping for the right pair of shoes or boots, and it can quickly become overwhelming. Luckily for you, The Manual has gone through the options and picked out the best shoes to choose from, depending on the category you’re in the market for.
Here are the 2022 Men’s Shoe Awards.
Allen Edmonds Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe
The Best Dress Shoes
Surprise Surprise. America’s most extraordinary cobbler has the best dress shoe for 2022. When Albert W. Allen developed his pioneering dress shoe 100 years ago in Wisconsin, he knew he was onto something. He developed a new cork sole that was so innovative that the US Army chose to equip its soldiers with it during World War II.
A century later, his legacy continues with the Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe. It’s simple, luxurious, and the kind of staple you’ll want to use as a rite of passage with your son getting him outfitted for his. Broguing on the hood gives a slight touch of detail to keep this shoe crisp yet stylish.
Hari Mari Hacienda LX
The best everyday comfort shoes
Sometimes the most important thing you can do in a day is stay home. Just because you’re not out in the world doesn’t mean your feet aren’t worth a little love. The Hari Mari Hacienda LX is made from genuine leather and lined with authentic Texas sheepskin lining, which means you’ll feel next to nothing as your comfortable feet step into the memory foam insoles .
Adidas Disney Scar Stan Smith
Best sneakers
Another birthday on the list. This time it’s the 50th anniversary of Adidas’ Stan Smith sneakers. Smith was considered the greatest tennis player in the world in 1972 when Adidas developed this shoe. With two Grand Slam championships in singles and five in doubles, Smith was someone who only accepted the best.
The new iteration of the shoe designed in his honor is inspired by another timeless champion of the industry: Disney. I know what you’re thinking; why would a grown man wear a shoe designed after an animated lion? Trust us, the color is the only thing resembling a lion on the shoe. Rich bronze and dark accents are the perfect color scheme for most outfits.
Thursday Captain Boots
The Best Rugged Boots
Thursday Boots is one of the youngest companies on our list to receive an award. Co-founders Nolan Walsh and Connor Wilson started the company in 2014 out of sheer frustration. they hated choosing between cheap shoes that fell apart or ridiculously overpriced shoes. They live by the philosophy that if you don’t like your options, create new ones.
The result is the rugged and resilient promise offered by The Captain. This durable boot is made with leather sourced only from the finest Tier 1 cattle hides in the USA and Kevlar-infused laces. You’ve heard that the same bullet-stopping material is woven into your shoelaces. Imagine how hard you will have to shoot to break these babies. These boots are designed to last a lifetime.
Havana Taft Boot
The best Chelsea boots
Just a year older than Thursday Boots, Taft is another newcomer to the industry and was a shoo-in (pun intended, so give us this one) for shoe pricing. The company is known for its bold designs; co-founders and co-parents Kory and Mal believe boldness is the key to a vibrant life. Despite this, his best shoe this year is one of the simplest.
The Havana boot is a great option for the next Chelsea boot in your wardrobe. Although it is available in honey, the charcoal option is truly unique and a great marriage between bold and traditional. As you throw them into your shopping cart, don’t forget to look at the rest of their shoes and boots. This won’t be the last time you see them on this rewards list. This company will be around for years to come.
Frye Bowery Chukka
The best chukka boots
One hundred and fifty years is a long time to do business, and Frye has been selling boots from their base in the Big Apple since the days of Wyatt Earp and Billy the Kid. Although they closed their physical storefronts in 2020, that hasn’t slowed them down. They embarked on their digital business, and one of the results is the Bowery Chukka.
With a five-inch shaft height, there’s plenty of ankle support. Plus, the genuine leather will last you long enough to pass these boots on to your kids or grandkids. We bet Mr. Earp and Mr. Kid have descendants who still wear their old Frye boots.
New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v12
Best Running Shoes
Reaching your destination is all about pace and commitment. Whether in running or in life, going the extra mile can earn you all the accolades you desire. For New Balance, they decided to help you. NB built the 880 with the goal of helping you run comfortably longer and designed it to deliver consistent performance for the neutral runner.
The shoe features a dual-layered midsole and foam padding on top to give you a comfortable and soft landing zone in the heel. New Balance calls it their best performing shoe to date, making it a perfect complement to the shoe’s prices.
NoBull Trainer Oat Fallen Rock
Best Trainers
Want to know which are the best CrossFit shoes? How about the brand that was born in the CrossFit community? A few Reebok veterans struck out on their own in 2015 to create NoBull, the youngest company on our list. They built the company around their greatest passion: CrossFit.
If you’ve ever done CrossFit, you know that working out doesn’t stop at the gym, so you need a shoe that can do it all. These are designed to let you run, climb, slide, lift and do whatever else you need to do.
No matter what your shoe situation is and what you’re looking for, this list has you covered. As 2022 draws to a close, step into 2023 in style with any or all of these selections and step up your footwear game for years to come.
