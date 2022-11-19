9 fashion-forward gift ideas for this holiday season





Inspired by the trendy NBA tunnel, here are some stylish gift ideas for the holiday season. Tommy jeans and NBA clothing Step into the stands and rep your favorite team in our classic logo tee. Made from soft cotton jersey and easy to wear fit. A Courtside collection, created in collaboration with the NBA. Buy here for sweatshirts, teesand joggers. Hugo Boss quilted jacket An oversized padded jacket with a water-repellent finish by BOSS Menswear. Offering the choice of a plain or basketball camo design, this reversible jacket has detachable sleeves for even more versatility. Embroidered branding and special labeling add exclusive touches to each side. Co-branded dynamic casual wear as part of a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with the NBA. Shop here at Hugo Boss. Hugo Boss hoodie for men A regular-fit hoodie from BOSS Menswear, finished with a collaborative logo on the chest. Featuring solid borders and exclusive branding, this hoodie features a camouflage pattern inspired by the texture of a basketball. The French Terry is made of pure cotton for more comfort. Co-branded dynamic casual wear as part of a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with the NBA. Shop here at Hugo Boss. Nike City Edition Jerseys Nike, the NBA and its teams unveiled the 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, which represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique, honoring the inherent connection between court, community and culture . The uniforms are available for sale at NBAStore.com, Nike.com and at select retailers worldwide. Shop here at NBA store. New Era: NBA Authentic Statement Edition The NBA Statement Series 9FIFTY snapback features an embroidered team wordmark on the front panels with a team patch on the right side. Additional details include the official NBA Logoman above a rear snapback closure and a gray undervisor. Available now for $36.99. Shop here at New era. Lokai WNBA Wristband With this wristband from Lokai, you can show that you’ll stick with the WNBA through its ups and downs. The white pearl holds water from Mount Everest and the black pearl holds mud from the Dead Sea, the highest and lowest points in the world. Complete with league colours, this accessory is perfect for sharing your fandom in style. Shop here at Loki. NBA Crosstown Script 47 Hitch The Crosstown Script ’47 Hitch is a structured, curved adjustable hitch with embossed and flat embroidery on the front, flat embroidery on the side, plastic snap closure and nylon rope along the visor. Made from washed cotton twill. Shop here at 47 Brand. Los Angeles Lakers Superior 47 Hooded Lacer The ’47 Superior Lacer Hood is a mid-weight, hockey-inspired fleece silhouette with a thermal hood and twill appliqués to the body, shoulders and sleeves. Shop here at 47 Brand. Mike Bibby Vancouver 98-99 Swingman Jersey Vancouver Grizzlies Road 1998-99 Mike Bibby Swingman Jersey. Shop Mitchell and Ness.

