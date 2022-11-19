Margot Robbie Smolders in Ab-Baring Cutout Dress on ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

Margot Robbie stunned by the latest vanity lounge cover up in a cut-out black dress that showed off her sculpted abs and toned figure. The Oscar nominee, 32, donned a sultry piece by Alaa that featured long sleeves, a high turtleneck and a center cutout that revealed her entire belly. The dress was complete with a low-waisted, fitted skirt with ruched detailing, and Robbie posed for the magazine’s December 2022/January 2023 issue as he stood next to a glass door and in front of a sculpted white floral wall .

The Barbie The star looked at the camera as the sunlight streamed in, showcasing her skintight ensemble and minimal makeup that highlighted her natural beauty. For the profile story, Robbie talked about his role in the upcoming comedy-drama Babylon,how she Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off was deleted, learning to deal with fame at a young age, and how this viral image of her “crying” outside Cara Delevingne’s house in September was not what it seemed.

Robbie drops a sultry piece of Alaa on the cover of vanity lounge

To complete her look for the cover image, the Harley Quinn: Birds of prey alum wore her signature long blonde tresses, parted down the middle and styled in sleek, loose waves. As for her makeup, Me Tonya The actress opted for a subtle pink eyeshadow which helped to dazzle her blue eyes even more, delicate mascara, a touch of blush and highlighter on her high cheekbones and a nude lip.

Robbie appeared to imitate Sharon Tate for the photo, which she portrayed in the 2019 film Once upon a time in Hollywoodwhile giving it a modern touch with the asymmetrical cut of her dress. Robbie also donned other outfits for the profile story shoot, including a black one-shoulder Loewe dress with a side cutout and flower appliqué piece, a low-rise, fitted Et Ochs jumpsuit, and Moreover.

Robbie talks about his fame at a young age, his pirate spin-off and the Cara Delevingne rumors

When she sat down with the post, Robbie opened up about one of her “lowest” moments struggling with instant fame and feeling unprepared for it after starring in the 2013 film. The wolf of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. “Something was going on in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mum, I don’t think I want to do this,” Robbie recalled, “And she just looked at me, completely Deadpan, And it was like, Honey, I think it’s too late not at. It was then that I realized the only way was to move forward.” Robbie revealed that she was now better equipped emotionally to deal with overwhelming fame, “I know how to get through airports, and now I know who’s trying to fuck me which way,” she said.

The amsterdam the star also spoke about her idea of ​​a “female-led” Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off, which was eventually scrapped. “We had an idea and we had been developing it for a while, a very long time ago, to have more of a female-led story, not totally female-led, but just a different type of story that we think , would have been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” she shared. The Hollywood Reporter announced for the first time that Robbie would star in a newpirate-film linked in June 2020. The project would have seen her reunite with Christina Hodson, the screenwriter of Birds of prey (who was ready to write pirate spin off).

Robbie also purged the air regarding these viral images of her (which circulated the internet months ago) outside her friend Cara Delevingne’s house and appearing to cry. While many reports indicated that Robbie was leaving the house of actress and model Delevingne, 30, Robbie said vanity lounge that she actually just had “something” in her eyes and that the photos weren’t even taken outside Delevingne’s house. When Robbie’s mother called about the pictures and asked if she and Delevingne were okay, Robbie told her, “First of all, yes and yes,” she recalled, recounting vanity lounge. “’And secondly, I’m not at Cara’s, I’m in front of an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying!’ Robbie clarified.