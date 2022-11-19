Fashion
How to Appreciate Your Man This Men’s Day
This year is almost over and we have a holiday or two to celebrate before Christmas. Once November rolls around, the festivities begin, and one important holiday we look forward to is International Men’s Day.
Men’s Day is one of those rare days when we appreciate all the special men in our lives, be it our fathers, grandfathers or nephews. This one is special because it’s not like Father’s Day where only dads are recognized.
If you’re still deciding which items would make a great gift, here are some ideas:
Give them a skincare package
These days, skincare isn’t just for women. Men also see the importance of having great skin, and many are no longer shy about admitting they have a routine.
If you know the guy you want to surprise likes taking care of his skin, it would be a good idea to gift him a set of skin care products.
Order a fresh meal
These days, many of us are big foodies. If that resonates with you and the men in your life, it would be perfectly acceptable to receive gifted food at every party, because it makes sense, you know?
In this case, consider surprising them with a good meal. Pick something you know they particularly like and have it delivered to their home or place of work if you can’t meet them.
Buy them a stylish jacket
Many of us know guys who aren’t big fans of shopping. Some of them may have the same clothes for decades and only go shopping when something is worn out.
There’s also the fact that men’s clothing can be more expensive, leading some to shop less. Giving them a nice jacket is a great gift as it will add something fresh to their collection.
Give them Bluetooth headphones
There are times when you just want to step into your own world for a minute. You might want to listen to a podcast or music while you do other tasks.
On those days, you need wireless headphones. And it just might be the gift you need to give your loved one if they don’t already own a pair.
Buy a neck and back massager
Every man could use a massage from time to time. Some guys do really hard jobs that can cause muscle strain and in fact they don’t often go for massages at the spa to relax like us ladies.
What your loved one might really appreciate is this neck and back massager. They are so convenient and all they will have to do is turn it on to get an instant massage.
Get them a personalized wall decoration
Another great idea is to commission a custom drawing or painting that they might like. It could be a painting that reminds them of the best trip they took years ago or even a photo that they cherish.
Art is definitely one of the most thoughtful gifts to give anyone to love.
