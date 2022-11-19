Will the hooded dress be the winter 2022 warmdrobe look? | Fashion





YesYou could call it the premium hoodie. Or suddenly shapes the response to the energy crisis. Either way, in the latest crossover between runway glamor and street practicality, the hooded dress has been dubbed the winter 2022 warmdrobe look. No two hoodie dresses are the same, of course, and at the top end of things, they’re sheer and tight. On a chilly night in New York last week, model Kate Moss presented an award wearing a sheer olive green silk jersey dress whose only warmth came from a built-in hood. Earlier in the month, Beyonce wore one from Saint Laurent in eggplant, which she paired with sunglasses. Completing the triumvirate, British actress Michaela Coel opted for a long Ferragamo dress with matching hood, in sheer chocolate fabric studded with crystals, at the Los Angeles premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On the high street, the trend is more laid-back at River Island, they come in mid-length jersey, resembling a longline hoodie, while at Liz Trusss go-to shop, Karen Millen, they’re made from recycled knitted polyester. At Raey, hooded cashmere dresses are so long they pile up on the floor. A hooded dress at Karen Millen Photography: KAren Millen The best place to start, according to the American bonnet designer Shahini Fakhourie, is to treat it as an accessory by keeping the hood separate: this makes it much more versatile. Fakhourie has been making separate black and taupe hoodies from recycled nylon for two years, but thinks the rise of luxury hoodies is just another convergence between streetwear and high fashion. [Hoods] have represented so much throughout the history of streetwear, she says. From modesty to the problematic visual rhetoric of David Cameron’s Hug a Hoodie campaign, few accessories carry such vast symbolism. But for an object often designed to make its wearer invisible, it can paradoxically have the opposite effect. In September, actress Katie Holmes tried to make a low-key entrance to a show wearing a black Tom Ford hooded dress, which later went viral. It was precisely this mix of dramatic flair and ease that drew the paparazzi, says Heather Gramston, womenswear buying manager at Browns, which stocks the 2,550 dress. Hoods on dresses are modern, but nothing new. Reminiscent of the Yves Saint Laurent hoodie, the Kylie Minogues white hooded jumpsuit from I Just Cant Get You Out Of My Head (designed by Ms Jones, it is in a museum in Melbourne) and Grace Jones various balaclavas worn in the James Bond film A View to A Kill, Gramston prefers to call the trend gothic glam. Christopher Walken and Grace Jones in A View to Kill. Photography: United Artists/Sportsphoto/Allstar Saint Laurent designed their hooded version in 1969 and again in 1985. With such success, the brand repeated the look in 2002, during the last couture show before his death in 2008, and again during the Saint Laurent show last September. But it was the tall hood, created by Azzedine Alaa and worn by Grace Jones playing May Day in 1985 that lingered in popular culture and inspired the Fakhouries hoods. Sign up for fashion statement Style with substance: smart fashion writing and inspiring shopping arcades – expect both expertise and irreverence Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”fashion-statement”,”successDescription”:”We will send you Fashion Statement every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. Part dressing gown, part dressing gown, it was also a 1970s dinner party favourite. American designer Halpern was inspired by the hostesses of fabulous house parties inspired by those hosted by his own mother in upstate New York when he included several hooded dresses in his latest collection. Like all successful trends, no matter how wacky, there is usually a hint of practicality. They also keep your head and ears warm, adds Fakhourie. It enhances the look, but I don’t doubt the practicality either.

