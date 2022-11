WINONA WHITAKER, Editor-in-Chief MOBERLY — The Moberly High School Junior Army Reserve Officer Training Corp will assist the Randolph County Ministerial Alliance and United Way in providing food and clothing to local families during the holiday season. JROTC cadets will be stationed at Bratchers Market on Sunday, November 20, Sunday, December 4, and Sunday, December 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to collect food and clothing for a few local families. Cadet Lester Martin and his mother, Sara Martin, representing the JROTC Booster Club, discussed the project with members of the Ministerial Alliance on Tuesday. The JROTC supports projects of interest to the VSadepts in Support of youa community, said While reading Martin. Cadets mowed cemeteries, cleaned up communities and raised money for local charities, he said. Two years ago, the JROTC raised funds for the Salvation Army, but this organization does not currently have a presence in Moberly. “We have helped families… about five years,” said While reading. Because the families who will receive the JROTC donations have already been chosen, the list of items needed is very specific, said Patty Miller, president of the Randolph County Ministerial Alliance. Residents can donate what is on the JROTC flyer list or donate money with which United Way can purchase the items. Miller said she appreciates that high school students want to help families. For more information, contact Sara Martin at Moberly JROTC, 660-676-5046. JROTC is asking for donations for the following items: Diapers size 6

wipes

dishes

cups

bath towels

Laundry

dish soap

toilet paper

paper napkins

children’s shampoo and conditioner

size 3T-4T boys clothes

boy clothes size 8-10

mens pants 40 waist by 30 length jeans

boy clothes size 16 or XL

XL coat for men

Women’s XL leggings

men’s socks, size 12

men’s shoes size 11 ½

men’s shoes size 13

men’s shoes size 9

boy shoes size 9 ½

socks

macaroni and cheese

Meat

crackers

soups

burger aid meal

canned goods

4 turkeys

instant mashed potatoes

Juice

toy trucks

army toys

2 year old boy riding toy

bike for boy 8-10 years old

restless toys

